Gotham By Gaslight: League For Justice, From DC In 2025

Gotham By Gaslight: League For Justice is the new series coming from DC Comics next year to follow Kryptonian Age, in 2025

Article Summary Gotham By Gaslight: League For Justice debuts in 2025, following The Kryptonian Age conclusion.

Andy Diggle and Leandro Fernandez likely continue as creators for the new series adventure.

The series unites Justice Leaguers from Kryptonian Age, originally planned as a 12-issue arc.

Gotham By Gaslight's Victorian Batman saga continues from classic 1989 Elseworlds comic.

Next week sees the final issue of Gotham By Gaslight: The Kryptonian Age by Andy Diggle and Leandro Fernandez. But what next for the world inspired by Brian Augustyn and Mike Mignola's Elseworlds originator Gotham By Gaslight? Well, it looks like we have Gotham By Gaslight: League For Justice, again by Fernandez so probably also by Diggle again. For some time in 2025…

The current Kryptonian Age series has introduced other Justice Leaguers, this series looks like it will be putting them all together. Originally solicited as a 12-issue series, this was cut to six. It is likely that this new series will be the other half of the originally planned series.

Gotham by Gaslight, published in 1989, was set in 1889, with Bruce Wayne was on a tour of Europe studying under Dr Sigmund Freud. Returning to Gotham to discover his parents murdered, he becomes a very Victorian Batman, only to be suspected as the Gotham Ripper. A sequel by Brian Augustyn and Eduardo Barreto was published in 1992, set three years later in 1892, and saw Bruce Wayne revert to his Batman identity out of necessity. The Gaslight Batman turned up in a number of other projects such as Countdown Presents: The Search for Ray Palmer: Gotham by Gaslight in 2008, as well as popping up in Dark Nights: Metal. And this year we got a threequel in Gotham by Gaslight: The Kryptonian Age, which introduced more Justice League characters to the world. Batman: Gotham by Gaslight also had a loose animated adaptation in 2018, starring Bruce Greenwood as Batman and Jennifer Carpenter as Selina Kyle. A video game based on the comic book was planned for release by Day 1 Studios but was cancelled, and Gotham by Gaslight versions of Batman have appeared in other games.

BATMAN GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT THE KRYPTONIAN AGE #6 (OF 6) CVR A LEANDRO FERNANDEZ

(W) Andy Diggle (A/CA) Leandro Fernandez

As threats from the past resurface in his present, Batman must work alongside strange new heroes to save the day–including the steel-hearted sheriff of Smallville, Kansas! The Kryptonian Age may have come to a close, but an age of Justice has only just begun! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/13/2024

