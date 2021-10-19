This Is My Own Impossible Collection Of Comics, Show Me Yours

In 2016, Bleeding Cool broke the news that The Impossible Collection existed. Which garnered us an invite to the event, a one-night exhibition at the St. Pancras Hotel in London of its DC Chapter, the finest collection of Golden Age and Silver Age DC comic books known to man, hundreds of examples, including the two highest graded copies of Action Comics #1 as well as original artwork from the likes of Jim Lee, Alex Ross and Dan Jurgens' Death Of Superman. It was also attended by Ezra Miller, happy to pose next to copies of the first appearance of The Flash. It was quite the collection, owned by Ayman Hariri, and presented by co-owners of Manhattan-based Metropolis Collectibles, Stephen Fishler and Vincent Zurzolo. But that was five years ago, and we have had a pandemic since. Which has seen The Impossible Collection not as public as it may have been intended back then.

So instead, I decided to make my own Impossible Collection. Comic books that are newsworthy, really hard to come by, and placed together for maximum effect. Which means in this case, Marvel Celebrates Stan Lee, Generation Zero: Gods Among Us, and The Hero Trade. All published within the last couple of years, but totting up at least four figures in value – the price on Generation Zero has yet to be set of course, so who knows. I was just tidying the house, going through piles of comic books, and realised that maybe, just maybe, I might want to put these three aside. For now. I haven't even thought to get them slabbed – maybe I should? Or just leave them out for the kids to scribble on or the cat to tear to shreds?

But more importantly… what is your own Impossible Collection? Comic books that are rather hard to come by, or bear significant importance to you, all in the same location? A sense of history, or meaning, and irreplaceability? Let me see on richjohnston@gmail.com and maybe next week I'll run a gallery of the finest acquisitions you have to hand…