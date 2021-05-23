This Kids Are Not Gonna Be Fine in Teen Titans Academy #3 [Preview]

When Raven foresees danger for the students of Teen Titans Academy, the team rushes into action… to ignore her warnings?! Yes, in this preview of Teen Titans Academy #3, Cyborg pays no mind to what Raven has to say. "The kids are gonna be fine," he says, not even giving it a second thought. "No one can get inside that tower," he says. Famous last words? Yeah, they're all definitely going to die. That's the way these things work. Check out the preview below. Teen Titans Academy #3 hits stores from DC Comics on Tuesday.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #3

DC Comics

0321DC094 – TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #3 CVR B PHILIP TAN CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

Hunted by the deadly Task Force X, the new students of Titans Academy will have to grow up fast or risk losing one of their own even faster. Why has the Squad put a target on new speedster Bolt's back? And why, in its charge on Titans Island, is Amanda Waller's team of villains being led by the mysterious Red X?!

In Shops: 2021-05-25

SRP: $3.99