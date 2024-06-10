Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, amanda waller, green lantern, suicide squad

This Week, Amanda Waller in Green Lantern & Suicide Squad (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees the release of Suicide Squad: Dream Team #4 and Green Lantern #12, both heading towards Absolute Power.

Tomorrow sees the release of Suicide Squad: Dream Team #4 by Nicole Maines, Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira and Green Lantern #12 by Jeremy Adams, Xermanico and Kevin Maguire, both heading towards Absolute Power's launch in two weeks with Ground Zero and then another two weeks for the full Absolute Power #1. You can catch up with some gossip for that about Zur-En-Arrh and the Brainiac Queen on Bleeding Cool… but what about the actual published comics? Or at least the ones that will be tomorrow? In Suicide Squad: Dream Team we have seen Amanda Waller establish herself at the new premiere of Gamorra, with all that this entails.

You may recall in previous Bleeding Cool articles, we mentioned that in her new role as nation leader, Amanda Waller, had a new diplomatic status, not just on Earth but beyond, And in Green Lantern, her influence stretches out.

Tharros of the United Planets. We previously mentioned he might have a role for her…

…given his role in the United Planets allowing the House Of Brainiac invasion, slipping Brainiac Queen in alongside a load of Czarnians.

The one that has already seen Guy Gardner sent on a wild goose chase for the last Czarnian, Lobo across the galaxy.

As we previously reported "The United Planets, now controlled by Thaaros and staffed by shape-shifting Duurlans, turned a blind eye to Brainaic's attack on Earth as a favour to Amanda Waller, as well as giving her free reign to reorganise power on Earth, and now they want payback. They want Hal Jordan, who has recently arrived on Earth, something Waller is happy to give. And she's willing to team up Durlans, the Suicide Squad and the Zur-En-Arrh Amazo robots to go get him."

Though Dreamer may want to watch it when it comes to killing Amanda Waller… as Waller does a very bad thing indeed. Find out what in Green Lantern #12 and Suicide Squad Dream Team #4 published tomorrow from DC Comics.

GREEN LANTERN #12 CVR A XERMANICO (HOUSE OF BRAINIAC)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico, Kevin Maguire (CA) Xermanico

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC TIE-IN! Having uncovered the truth behind the United Planets, Hal and the rest of the 2814 lanterns desperately try to escape the hands of the United Planets' Lanterns, Ring Hunters, and the terrifying Unseen! Only a former ally gives Hal a chance of survival, but will they be too late to save him from certain doom?! Plus, Guy Gardner's bogus Lobo adventure gets somehow even crazier. Don't ask us how; we just work here.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/11/2024 SUICIDE SQUAD DREAM TEAM #4 (OF 4) CVR A EDDY BARROWS & EBER FERREIRA (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Nicole Maines (A/CA) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira

COUNTDOWN TO ABSOLUTE POWER! As the Dream Team's story reaches its climax, Dreamer and her Suicide Squad take their one and only shot at preventing the future she's predicted, in which Amanda Waller turns Gamorra into her own personal alien super-prison. Will Dreamer be able to save the day and abide by her superhero code, or will she have to embrace the Wall's greater good philosophy and resolve to change the future by any means necessary?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 06/11/2024

