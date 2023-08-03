Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Max Fiumara, rick remender, Sacrificers

This Year's Free Comic Book Day From Image Comics Now Sells For $40

The Sacrificers, by Rick Remender, Max Fiumara and Dave Craig launching from Image Comics this week has been blowing up on eBay.

Bleeding Cool was the first to notice the presence of The Sacrificers, by Rick Remender, Max Fiumara and Dave Craig launching from Image Comics for Free Comic Book Day 2023, ahead of its upcoming launch as an ongoing series this week.

Rick Remender is best known for his comic book work on X-Men, Uncanny Avengers, Uncanny X-Force, Venom, Captain America, Secret Avengers, Uncanny Avengers and the event Axis, published by Marvel, as well as his creator-owned series Fear Agent, Deadly Class, Black Science and Low, published by Image Comics. In 2019, Sony Pictures Television adapted Deadly Class into a TV series of the same name, for which Remender served as showrunner and lead writer, but for which there were clearly… issues. Sacrificers is his brand new thing for Image Comics, with artist Max Fiumara, best known for Hellboy-related titles such as Abe Sapien and BPRD, as well as Marvel and DC comic books Lucifer, Amazing Spider-Man, Infinity Inc, as well as work from Image, Avatar Press and Dark Horse such as Four Eyes, Nightjar, Blackgas, and Doctor Scar And The Kingdom Of Lost Tomorrows.

And it seems anticipation in the comic book market is high. Copies of the Free Comic Book Day edition, of which there were over 100,000 printed and given away in comic book stores, have been selling for around $7 which is not unusual.

But copies of the Free Comic Book Day exclusive cover from Collectors Paradise, which were also given away for free, have been selling copies on eBay up to $40. Even though the store itself is selling copies directly for $10 right now. That's a 400% markup, otherwise known as easy money. And they did only print a thousand of them.

And variant copies of the main Sacrificers #1 have been selling for high values ahead of the launch of the comic, such as this Jenny Frison cover for $75, or these Tula Lotay and Laura Braga covers for $50, or this 1:50 Mike Mignola cover for $60. Worth destroyiung utopia over?

Tomorrow is a harmonious paradise thanks to the careful oversight of five families who make everything perfect… for the price of one child per household. Now, as that bill comes due, a son expected to give everything for a family that never loved him, and an affluent daughter determined to destroy utopia, must unite to end one generation's unnaturally protracted reign. Bestselling writer RICK REMENDER (LOW, DEADLY CLASS, Uncanny X-Force) joins forces with the insanely talented MAX FIUMARA (Amazing Spider-Man, FOUR EYES, Lucifer) to take you through the dark science fiction world of THE SACRIFICERS! Get an advance look at 2023's most stunning new ongoing series with this Free Comic Book Day special! Preview Material Rating: Teen

