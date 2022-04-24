Thor #24 Preview: Another Anniversary Already?

Marvel celebrates 750 issues of Thor in this preview of Thor #24 in the only way they know how: variant covers and a nine dollar price tag. It isn't every day your little Asgardian god turns 750, after all! Check out the preview below.

Thor #24

by Donny Cates & Marvel Various & Nic Klein, cover by Nic Klein

STAR-STUDDED CELEBRATION OF 750 ISSUES! After a scorched-earth victory against the God of Hammers, Thor and all of Asgard reel from a brutal loss. But some people are never truly gone…And in honor of 750 issues of THOR, fan-favorite creators like J. Michael Straczynski and Walter Simonson return in this oversized issue! Celebrate the long and storied history of the God of Thunder with the writers and artists who helped build his legacy!

