Thor Reads The Next Issue Of Thor, In Immortal Thor #9 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Marvel's Immortal Thor #9 explores meta-narratives with Roxxon owning Marvel stories.

Thor confronts the notion of story ownership, challenging reality itself in comics.

Al Ewing and Ibraim Roberson tackle the power of myth-making in the Marvel Universe.

The issue teases a potential Roxxon Age of Comics, adding layers to Thor's saga.

A few months ago, Immortal Thor #4 by Al Ewing and Martin Coccolo, the fictional comic book publisher Marvel Comics that exists within the Marvel Comics Universe, licensing out real-life superhero stories for publication, was bought. Not by a fictional Disney but by Roxxon, the stand-in for evil oil companies, with a rotting version of Dario Agger, the Minotaur CEO of Roxxon.

Agger owns the stories. And given that Thor is a comic book of superhero mythology, the stories may be the most powerful thing of all. Agger holds a copy of Journey Into Mystery #83, the first appearance of Thor and Loki, and threatens to rewrite mythological history with it.

In the Marvel Comics Universe, to own Marvel means to own its stories, including the stories – and powers – of Thor. Bleeding Cool has previously wondered if this will tie in with Al Ewing's attempts to revive those earliest Marvel stories with The Masked Raider, Flexo The Rubber Man and more? With Skurge having a meeting with the only real power in the Marvel Universe now. Marvel Comics itself. With Dagger's business partner in this plan, Enchantress, next to Skurge. How long will that Marvel Comics Group logo remain as it is?

Marvel publishing a story in which they have been bought by an evil corporation intent on using them to twist reality, is quite the flex. It is rather biting the hoof that fed it. And in last month's Immortal Thor #8, Thor is coming by to have a word with whoever it is that believes they own all of Marvel reality.

Next issue? Rip it up and start again? Because Dagger wants to addres Thor from above, in the world that he has created with both technology and wizardry, in Immortal Thor #9 by Al Ewing and Ibraim Roberson.

Which rather reminds me of Stewart Lee's show, Content Provider.

Any excuse for me to drop that kind of thing in. But Al Ewing is taking that further. Because he, like Dagger, and frankly Stewart Lee too (though he missed this one) does love a pun.

One of those great tricks that comic books can do, graphically immediatem, but you also heard him say "content" with a stress on the first or second syllable, transforming it all.

He who controls the past, controls the present, and he who controls the present controls the future. As long as he doesn't start mentioning Bleeding Cool.

A free website? A panel at a time? Surely not… unless this is Marvel Comics acknowledging the existence of naughty places.

And Thor himself seduced by the greatest power of all.

The very comic book you are reading. And now Immortal Thor is promising us, for next month, The Roxxon Age Of Comics. A comic book within a comic book universe. Has Thor ever been quite so meta?

Not even today's Deadpool #1 from Cody Ziglar and Roge Antonio manages that.

I mean, that works okay as well.

IMMORTAL THOR #9

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240928

(W) Al Ewing (A) Ibraim Roberson (CA) Alex Ross

THE ENCHANTRESS OF WORLDS! The Son of Odin came to the citadel of Roxxon – to make war for the sake of the Earth herself. But his enemies were waiting to steal from him the one thing that was Thor's alone…and they had crafted the foulest of weapons to do it. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR…and of the trap he could not escape. Rated T+In Shops: Apr 03, 2024 SRP: $4.99

DEADPOOL #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240885

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Roge Antonio (CA) Taurin Clarke

A NEW ERA FOR THE MERC WITH A MOUTH, AND A GUN, AND A SWORD… CODY ZIGLAR (Futurama, Miles Morales: Spider-Man) has a wild ride planned for the Merc with the mouth! Introducing a terrifying new villain who won't stop until he catches Wade in his DEATH GRIP. But all work and no play makes Deadpool a very dead boy! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 03, 2024 SRP: $4.99

ROXXON PRESENTS THOR #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240620

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Greg Land

From the pages of IMMORTAL THOR – the ROXXON AGE OF COMIXX BEGINS! In his secret identity as A.I. spokesguru CHAD HAMMER, the son of Odin knows Mama Gaea is a TOP PRIORITY for heroes AND for business! But when a group of insane environmental activists take "saving the Earth" TOO FAR, it's time to show them the wisdom on BOTH sides – AS THOR! But WHICH God of Evil is prompting the kids to rebel? Could it be…LOKI, GOD OF EVIL??? Featuring an all-star cast of heroes! MINOTAUR! EXECUTIONER! ENCHANTRESS! And the THOR-TRUCK! This is the story of THE ROXXIN' THOR… and it's a VITAL part of the "ABSOLUTE ABSOLUTION" MEGA-EVENT! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 17, 2024 SRP: $3.99

IMMORTAL THOR #10

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240780

(W) Al Ewing (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Alex Ross

THOR MUST DIE!

The son of Odin faced three of his greatest foes in battle – with the fog of magic closing around him. Yet even if he won, he lost…for Thor fought not for his life – but for his death. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR…and the Minotaur's final triumph. Rated T+In Shops: May 01, 2024 SRP: $4.99

IMMORTAL THOR #11

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240783

(W) Al Ewing (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Alex Ross

FOLLOWING UP ON THE G.O.D.S. PAGE FROM IMMORTAL THOR #1!

Tyr had vanished, and there were whispers of cosmic forces at work. And so, the children of Odin gathered in their father's name – to search for one of their own. Regal Thor, fierce Angela, brave Balder, swift Hermod, quiet Honir, strong Vidar, cunning Loki, even Laussa the youngest, all were there…and another beside. Another, whose name they feared. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR…and the lost son of Odin.

Rated T+In Shops: May 22, 2024 SRP: $4.99

IMMORTAL THOR #12

MARVEL COMICS

APR240782

(W) Al Ewing (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Alex Ross

GODSDEATH!

In Andlang, land of spirits, the Utgard-Odin challenged Thor to battle for the rune of his brother, the war god Tyr. For Tyr was changed by strange forces, within and without…and to restore him would come only at equal cost. This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the Odinson's end.

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 19, 2024 SRP: $4.99

