Those Laid Off By IDW Publishing, Respond To The News

Yesterday Bleeding Cool broke the news about San Diego-based comic book publisher, and TV/Film/Games producer, IDW laying off two-fifths of its staff dubbed by those involved as IDW's own Red Wedding. We have reported on those who have been promoted, but here is the public reaction of some of those directly affected by the job losses.

Devon Asby, former Sales And Marketing Associate tweeted "I got laid off! LOL! F-ck. IDW was truly the most fun, enriching, stimulating job I have ever ever had. I loved every other person I met there. Really, really sucks things had to implode like this. I'm sincerely heartbroken. I've been crying all afternoon, not because of the loss of income but because I won't get to hang out with any of my former colleagues at SDCC this year lol. Never thought I'd be so depressed knowing I don't have to get into my work emails first thing in the morning. I guess it's really good for me on a spiritual level that I'm suddenly realizing I passionately want to continue working in comics?? Literally crying because I don't work for a company that does Sonic the Hedgehog stuff anymore"

Tom Waltz, soon to be former Group Editor/Creative Development, tweeted "My final day as an official IDW employee (currently my position is Group Editor/Creative Development) will be May 12th. However, my situation is unique in that I've spent nearly the last year and a half functioning more as talent for the company than as an editor. Which means, my separation will only affect my official editorial status. I will continue working freelance with IDW as a writer/consultant on all things #TMNT (including #TheLastRonin / #Roninverse), as well as writing for other licensed and creator-owned projects for the company. This is a multi-year contractual agreement that was reached both amicably and in absolute good faith (the great folks at IDW were very generous in their efforts to keep me in the fold). In other words, I will continue all my current creative functions at IDW (and then some). It is only the Group Editor aspect that will be removed….I've been working for the company since 2006-ish, and I've never once regretted the decision to move from a fairly lucrative defense industry gig to comic book publishing at IDW. My experiences at the company (and with the many wonderful, WONDERFUL co-workers and collaborators I've had the honor to work with over the years) are some of the best I've had in my entire life. I will be forever grateful for the full-time gig they gave me way back when to prove myself worthy — and I'm equally thankful for the chance to continue working to prove myself worthy in a freelance capacity. And the cherry on top is having a loving and supportive family, who continues to stand by my side every step of the way on this journey (especially my lovely wife, Leticia, who is as amazingly tough as they come. Whenever I falter, she's always there to pick me up, kick my butt, and keep me going forward. I'm lucky to have her in my life). I want to close this note by asking everyone to join me in sending prayers, good mojo, and plain ol' best wishes to the other folks at IDW who got the hard news today that they will no longer be at the company. I hope they all know (as well all the folks who've come and gone in the past) that I respect and admire each and every one of them, no matter what their title/job may have been at the company. Comics are a team effort… top to bottom, beginning to end. Some of us get our names on the covers, but that's only because so many remarkable people bust their asses each and every day behind the scenes to make that happen. For those that are leaving… and for those that are staying… I sincerely only want the very best for ALL of you. In comics and beyond. And to all our fans and readers… you folks rock, pure and simple. I hope you continue to hang out with me on my comic-book journey. If you do, you'll keep me smiling and you'll keep me honest. We're in this together! Okay… I've got to get back to finishing a script for the next #TheLastRonin. Lots to do and deadlines are screaming (as they do)."

Keith Davidsen, former Director, Public Relations & Marketing posted "Guess who's back on the job market! Anybody got a job for a seriously experienced comics PR guy?

And Scott Dunbier, who remains as Senior Editor at the publisher, posted "The new episode of Ted Lasso was great, and a distraction from an epically terrible day. ADDENDUM—I'm okay. I just wish many of my friends were too."

This is the current list of laid-off staff at the publisher, as represented to Bleeding Cool

Blake Kobashigawa – SVP of Sales, Marketing & Strategy – IDW Publishing

SVP of Sales, Marketing & Strategy – IDW Publishing Nachie Marsham – Publisher – IDW Publishing

Publisher – IDW Publishing Keith Davidsen – Director, Public Relations & Marketing – IDW Publishing

Director, Public Relations & Marketing – IDW Publishing Greg Gustin – Senior Director, Content Strategy – IDW Publishing

Senior Director, Content Strategy – IDW Publishing Allan Grafman – Chief Executive Officer – IDW Media Holdings

Chief Executive Officer – IDW Media Holdings Brooke Feinstein – Chief Financial Officer – IDW Media Holdings

Chief Financial Officer – IDW Media Holdings Anna Morrow – VP of Marketing – IDW Publishing

VP of Marketing – IDW Publishing Paul Davidson – Executive Vice President – IDW Entertainment

Executive Vice President – IDW Entertainment Jack Rivera – Art Director, Marketing – IDW Publishing

– Art Director, Marketing – IDW Publishing Megan Brown – Editor, Originals – IDW Publishing

– Editor, Originals – IDW Publishing Zac Boone – Associate Editor – IDW Publishing

– Associate Editor – IDW Publishing Devon Ashby – Sales And Marketing Associate – IDW Publishing

– Sales And Marketing Associate – IDW Publishing Tom Waltz – Group Editor/Creative Development – IDW Publishing

I have also been told there are at least another ten named individuals who have lost their job, and I am aware of people who travelled across the country to San Diego, who bought a new home, or recently had a kid, who will be the most affected. If anyone does want to contact me about the current situation, I provide absolute confidentiality.