Thought Bubble Kicks Off The Friday Night In Harrogate, In Pictures

Thought Bubble kicks off the Friday Night in Harrogate, in Pictures, which exhibitions, galleries and ending up in the bar.

Thought Bubble, the Yorkshire Comic Con held in Harrogate that massively punches above its weight, is back. Last night saw comics exhibitions open across the city, before everyone hit the bars. Here's a little look at what went down… as the signs went up.

Secrets of the Majestic at the Mercer Art Gallery in Harrogate, until March: "Regular Thought Bubble party attendees will be familiar with the toilets of the Majestic Hotel – an opulent porcelain palace of gilded splendour. SECRETS OF THE MAJESTIC (debuting at Thought Bubble 2024) is a new anthology of short comics from a range of creators across the small press and indie scene, exploring this wondrous space and seeking to answer one burning question… Why are they like that?! Join editor/writer Chris Mole and many of the contributing artists at the Mercer Art Gallery for an exhibition of pages and pin-ups from the anthology and historical material provided by the hotel, as together we try to uncover the Secrets of the Majestic"

Adrift on a Painted Sea by Tim Bird and Sue Bird, Mercer Art Gallery, until March. "Adrift on a Painted Sea by Tim Bird is a beautiful and profound graphic novel, published by Avery Hill, that explores family, loss, and art through the author's relationship with his mother, Sue Bird, who painted as a hobby throughout her life. The exhibition displays a range of paintings by Sue Bird, alongside some artwork from the graphic novel, written by her son Tim after her death to celebrate her art and life. Sue Bird was always painting: botanical art, landscapes, still-lifes, and especially the sea. She took classes, kept countless sketchbooks, and filled the house with art. From their neighborhood to their family trips to the North Yorkshire coast, all the moments of her life were memorialized in her artwork. Throughout her life, she never sold a piece — she gave art to family and friends and shared her work online, but never received wider recognition for her work. The new graphic novel by her son, Tim Bird, Adrift on a Painted Sea, explores their family life and her creative explorations through a mix of her paintings and Tim's comics, depicting their relationship and her life from teenagehood to her struggle with cancer at the height of the covid pandemic. After her death, this graphic novel and exhibition at last showcases her work."

Face to Face: Creative Portraits Book Launch and exhibition, Destination Venus, Everyman Cinema, until December 15th. "The editor-in-chief of acclaimed UK comics magazine Tripwire, Joel Meadows, has been documenting the worlds of comics, genre, TV and film for over thirty years. His new book, Face to Face: Creative Portraits is the lavish hardcover culmination of this. With an exhibition of selected framed images from the book, including portraits of Alan Moore, Bryan Talbot, Guillermo del Toro, Mary Talbot, Posy Simmonds, Adam West and more."

And then there was the Majestic Hotel…

The comic con itself just started… let us see what comic books I can find! And maybe one or two stories…

