ThunderCats Gets A Cheetara Comic From Nate Cosby And David Cousens

ThunderCats gets a new Cheetara comic, Worldbreaker, from Nate Cosby and David Cousens, from Dyamite Entertainment

Nate Cosby and David Cousens are creating a new ThunderCats: Cheetara one-shot comic, Cheetara: Worldbreaker, to follow up on last year's mini-series. "This story takes place in the past, present, and future, introduces new characters, and sets the table for the massive story to come and yet transports readers back to Thundera's Golden Age. Through this tale, Cheetara's mystical connection to the Sixth Sense evolves, from a terribly frightening force to harness to beginning to master the mysterious power. Though nothing will be able to prepare her for the shattering discovery of who else shares this psychic link with her, and that every power has a price!".

"Following her critically acclaimed first ever solo series from Soo Lee and Domenico Carbone and the smash hit that was the Apex special, Cheetara stars in another upcoming unforgettable ThunderCats one-shot. Packed with extra content (28 story pages!) and extra excitement, Worldbreaker also marks the franchise writing debut in comic books of regular editor Nate Cosby. He's been along for the whole ride of this new comics era across the franchise, overseeing and guiding the stories behind the scenes. Recently working with Declan Shalvey (ThunderCats) and Ed Brisson (Lost, SilverHawks) as they gear up for an upcoming HUGE storyline, Nate had some ideas about Cheetara that had never been told before, and the result is Worldbreaker!

"This story takes place in the past, present, and future, introduces new characters, and sets the table for the massive story to come," said writer Nate Cosby. "I only script when I feel I have something to say about a character, so Worldbreaker is particularly personal and exciting to me."

Paired by artist David Cousens making his Dynamite interior art debut, recently wowing fans on covers for SilverHawks and The Terminator, the creative team transports readers back to Thundera's Golden Age. Through this tale, Cheetara's mystical connection to the Sixth Sense evolves, from a terribly frightening force to harness to beginning to master the mysterious power. Though nothing will be able to prepare her for the shattering discovery of who else shares this psychic link with her, and that every power has a price!

Cosby and Cousens are joined by a set of psyche-shattering covers by franchise mainstays Declan Shalvey, Lucio Parrillo, Ivan Tao, and Edwin Galmon. An additional variant excitingly presents some classic animation artwork in a slick new way!