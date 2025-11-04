Whatever Happened To Tim Drake's Boyfriend, Bernard Dowd? BatSpoilers

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: batspoilers, bernard dowd, matt fraction, tim drake

Article Summary Bernard Dowd, Tim Drake's boyfriend, returns in Batman #3 after a long absence from DC Comics stories.

Tim Drake recovers in the hospital and is visited by both Bruce Wayne and Bernard, creating fresh tension.

Bernard hints to Bruce Wayne that he knows more than he lets on, and he's not entirely pleased about it.

Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez's Batman run promises big moments ahead for Tim, Bernard, and Bruce.

BatSpoilers BatSpoilers BatSpoilers…. Tim Drake's boyfriend Bernard Dowd has been a little absent from DC Comics since the end of Tim Drake's solo Robin series. Aside from an appearance or two in the DC Pride Specials, he has seemingly been absent from Tim Drake's life. Well, plenty must have been happening off-panel, as Matt Fraction previously said, in answer to whether or not Drake would return in Batman, "and yes! probably issue 3, for a start! i mean, maybe issue 3? who knows?!?! i mean i know but you know."

The Mouse Man knows, of course. Mice have ears. And so does Bleeding Cool, for Bernard-and-Tim lovers out there, we can confirm that, yes, Bernard pops by in Batman #3 out tomorrow. After all, Tim Drake, as we saw, had been shot by the police and beaten up by other prisoners in Batman #2. So he's in the hospital, and gets a visitor. More than one, for that matter, Bruce Wayne and Bernard. With Bernard basically intimating to Bruce that he knows… and he's not that happy about the whole situation. Batman #3 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is out this Wednesday from DC Comics

BATMAN #3

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION AND JIMENEZ TAKE THINGS TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL AS THEIR THRILLING NEW RUN ON BATMAN CONTINUES! Vandal Savage makes his move against Batman and Robin, Bruce Wayne tries to make amends, and the Riddler makes his play for arguably the most important item in all of Gotham. Fraction and Jimenez take things to a whole new level as their thrilling new run on Batman continues! $4.99 11/5/2025

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ORGANIZED CRIME IN GOTHAM CITY HAS BECOME REALLY, REALLY ORGANIZED! As Bruce Wayne investigates the Crown of Storms, Batman pursues Anarky and discovers a criminal conspiracy hiding in plain sight that will change the game for crime and criminals in Gotham City…and the world! $4.99 12/3/2025

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION AND JIMENEZ DELIVER A DATE NIGHT TO REMEMBER! A night out with Bruce Wayne goes off the rails immediately for Dr. Annika Zeller–it seems her experimental Crown of Storms has her marked for death. And if they survive the legendary 000 Gang, they'll still have to confront the sinister assassin known as Lady Death Man! $4.99 1/7/2026

