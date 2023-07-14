Posted in: Comics | Tagged: insight editions, tim pilcher

Tim Pilcher, Now Executive Editor for Insight Editions

Former DC Comics editor Tim Pilcher is to be the new Executive Editor for Insight Editions' Film, TV & Entertainment division.

In 2018, Tim Pilcher became the co-owner of British/Canadian comic book publisher Soaring Penguin Press, with John Anderson. In 2021, he became the head of the Comics Zone at London Film & Comic Con from Showmasters. Both came to an end at the end of last year, with John Anderson assuming full ownership again, and Tony Lee returning to take over the LFCC.

So what of Tim Pilcher, former DC Comics editor when Vertigo had a UK office under Art Young, editor of Humanoids, author of the comics industry gossip book Comic Book Babylon, and co-author with Dave Gibbons of the Eisner-nominated How Comics Work and Gibbons' autobiography Confabulations? Tim Pilcher posted the news.

I'm starting as Executive Editor for Insight Editions' Film, TV & Entertainment division!! Starting full-time in September, but working 2 days a week from now, as I tie up my previous commitments. I'd like to thank Raoul Goff, Tara Catogge and Vanessa Lopez for this opportunity. I'm unbelievably excited to working for THE best pop culture publishing house in the world.

Insight Editions is an imprint of Palace Press International, a book publishing company based in San Rafael, California. They have focused on illustrated books on photography, music, and popular culture. But courtesy of the late Drew Ford, they moved to their very own comic book line. Insight Comics began by republishing European comic books for the American market, as well as exploiting other IP. Books include Elves by Jean Luc Istin and Kyko Duarte, The Baker Street Four by JB Djian, Oliver Legrand and David Etian, Zombies by Olivier Péru and Sophian Cholet and Siberia 56 by Christophe Bec and Alexis Sentenac.

You can congratulate him here. But he also had an old project to plug, of which I have just got my copies.

As you know, I left Soaring Penguin Press back in January, but there were two books we were working that I was very proud of and so glad they are now out and available to buy. Firstly is Martin Simpson's excellent norse legend, #NORD. If you're a fan of all things #Viking, #Loki and #Nordic then this is the book for you. Martin's art is stunning, the tale is original and fascinating, and he mixes up graphic novel and picture book elements elegantly. And the production values are to die for! Then there's Mark Stafford's hilarious, poignant, and sometimes downright disturbing, #SalmonellaSmorgasboard. It's a collection of all of his rare strips, artwork, and designs collected from over 20 years of slaving away as a jobbing cartoonist. I (like many people) have been singing Mark's praises for decades and it's brilliant to see this beast of a book collect some of his best work together for the first time. Both are essential reading. So what are you waiting for? Head over and buy them at: https://www.soaringpenguinpress.com/shop/?swoof=1… OR from your local comic shop (like Gosh London or David's Comics), while stocks last!

Kudos to Martin, Mark and John Anderson!!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!