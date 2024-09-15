Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: magneto, Rogue

Tim Seeley Responds To Rogue And Magneto X-Men Concerns

Tim Seeley responds to Rogue andd Magneto concerns ahead of the X-Men series Rogue: Savage Land launching in January 2025.

Article Summary Tim Seeley addresses fan concerns over Rogue and Magneto pairing in new X-Men series launching January 2025.

The comic returns to the iconic Savage Land arc, featuring Rogue alongside Magneto, Ka-Zar, and more.

Fans express discomfort over romantic connections in past storylines; Seeley clarifies new focus.

Marvel's Rogue: The Savage Land promises action and classic characters with no major romantic plot.

Rogue debuted as a member of Mystique's Brotherhood of Evil Mutants but turned to Professor X for help. She only met the original founder, Magneto, during the Secret Wars, where she noted a few months earlier that she would have been on the other side. The first time they spent any time together was in the nineties X-Men Savage Land arc by Chris Claremont and Jim Lee, fighting Zaladane, the Savage Land priestess who had stolen his powers. But what frisson there was between this young woman, aged somewhere 19-21, and this survivor of the camps of World War II, was soon passed by,

In the Age Of Apocalypse timeline, however, they married and had a son. Then in the mid-nineties, she grew closer to Magneto's young clone, Joseph, who believed himself to be the original Magneto. Another alternative timeline, Age Of X which has them as a couple, spurred a relationship in the main timeline, in the late noughties, until the X-Men's Schism.

It was the recent X-Men '97 animated series that brought it back up, with a lot more criticism than the pairing received back in the day. By showing their with a much greater emphasis on romance between the two, when she was younger. And some people really don't like this. And so, when it was announced this week that the new Rogue: Savage Land comic would be returning to that earlier time, well, people started telling the series writer Tim Seeley. And Tim replied. To all of them.

"Thank you xmen 97 for resuscitating and bringing to the spotlight one of the most disgusting and vile pairings to ever grace a comic book page. Sorry bub. I'll be avoiding your stuff from now on. This ship needs to be removed from canon forever. I'm praying this sells like shit." Tim Seeley: It's not related to the show. So…not sure about this reaction. It's Rogue in the Savage Land. Cool? "Is it a reprint/retell of Savage land comic? I honestly don't know. If it is then yes that's the issue with it. People have shunned it for decades and it's been in the void forever until the show brought up the pair. Same has happened with AoA which I remember similar reactions." Tim Seeley: Okay, gotcha. I was unaware. This story doesn't deal with romance really, but…good to know I guess. "just keep rogue as far away as possible from magneto we appreciate a lot this ship will forever be creppy rogue was a teenager and magneto was old enough to be her grandfather…. I remember on the playgrounds all the kids would be like ewww with the magneto part lol. It's definitely something lol." Tim Seeley: personally, I don't have strong feelings about a marriage between them. I'm not writing that here. They do have interactions, and readers can decide what to do with that once they read it. "Marvel are out of their mind for pushing the Rogue and Magneto pairing. What a travesty…" Tim Seeley: Huh "It's more of a reaction to the comic itself rather than the art. Frowned upon comic that was essentially lost to the void and the wound was reopened thanks to the X97 show. It's probably the only thing hated with a vengeance from the show. Tim Seeley: This isn't related to the animated show. But thanks for cluing me in. "Considering the reaction people had to this idea in X-Men 97, it seems like it wasn't the best choice." Tim Seeley: This is not related to the animated show. "Yes, they are 2 unrelated stories but the story but they present an element that is uncomfortable for the audience regardless of how it is presented or the story itself, a magnet (who is like 4 times older than Rogue) in a romantic relationship with Rogue" "If I remember correctly, Rogue and Magneto were never romantic in this era of the comics. There was a little flirtation, sure, but any attraction Rogue had to Magneto died along with Zaladane. There's really no need to project your issues with X'97 onto this mini."

Tim Seeley @NYCC ARTIST ALLEY J-27! Tim Seeley: "Yes, this is unrelated to the '97 animated show, or the any other one. Also, Rogue isn't a teenager. She's this lady."

Yeah… Tim, after this scene in the comic she states she was only 18. But anyway we also got a word as to what else might be happening in the story…

"Can we hope for Zaladane?" Tim Seeley: I think that's a fair hope. "YES! If only she came back proper… We need theunrepentant evil queen of the Savage Land back." Tim Seeley: i got you covered.

And Tim also wanted to let folk know what else he was up to as things exploded all around him…

Tim Seeley: Powerful opinions abound on the Rogue-Magneto relationship! Personally, when I read those comics back in 1989, age 13, I disliked the romance, because I wanted Rogue to be MY girlfriend one day. Anyway…JANUARY '25! If you're just coming by with either excitement or hate for ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND, please consider buying these other comics I made that you're invited to have strong opinions of!

Rogue: The Savage Land, is a new limited series by Tim Seeley and Italian artist Zulema Lavina, making her Marvel Comics debut, in January 2025. Tim Seeley will be at J27 Artists Alley at New York Comic Con if you want to ask him more…

ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #1

Written by TIM SEELEY

Penciled by ZULEMA LAVINA

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

RELIVE AN ICONIC TIME WITH ROGUE, MAGNETO, KA-ZAR AND MORE! The X-Man called Rogue has always been a survivor, but without her mutant powers she'll need to prove it like never before! As the Savage Land turns towards war, Rogue will need all her skills to survive dinosaurs, mutates, and the Master of Magnetism himself! Writer Tim Seeley (LOCAL MAN) and new artist sensation Zulema Lavina tell a lost story of a lost world! January 2025.

