Time To Set Records For New Mutants #87 & #98, First Cable & Deadpool

These are going to break records. Possibly. New Mutants #87 is the first appearance of Cable, created by Rob Liefeld and Louise Simonson, and New Mutants #98 is the first appearance of Deadpool, Domino, created by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza. Liefeld was the hot artistic talent of the day, kids especially loved him, and the appearance of the characters in the Deadpool movies threw an even larger spotlight on characters that had already had a spotlight on them for decades. And both have CGC slabbed 9.8 and 9.6 graded copies up for auction from ComicConnect as part of their Session 3: (Detective Comics – Runaways), which all end on the 23rd of June. How high will these go on the very open market?

A newsstand copy of New Mutants #87 CGC 9.8 with a Todd McFarlane cover and the first appearance of Cable, Stryfe, and the Mutant Liberation Front is at time of writing at $225, while the 9.6 copy is at $120.

While New Mutants #98 CGC 9.8 with the first appearances of Deadpool, Domino, and Gideon is at time of writing at $625, while the 9.6 copy is at $260.

Now, multiple copies of New Mutants #87 CGC have sold on eBay for $1000, but a newsstand copy CGC 9.8 sold for $1600. while New Mutants #98 has sold for over $3000. So it is all to play for. Given the way the comic book marketplace has been booming of later, with investors, speculators, and nostalgia hunters diving in, no one knows anything anymore.

So if people wonder why Rob Liefeld charges hundreds of dollars to sign these specific comic books, this may give an indication as to why. So let's keep an eye on these and see where they end up.

