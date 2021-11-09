Tini Howard & Francesco Mobili Launch Secret X-Men #1 One-Shot

Okay, this is a fun one. All the candidates that the public were invited to vote for as a new member of X-Men (Polaris won) are to get their own X-Men team together from Marvel. But rather than calling them The Loser X-Men, it's the Secret X-Men. Marvel once did a focus group to discover that people liked comics event titles with the words "Secret" and "War" in them. Might we have a Secret X-Men War to follow?

THESE AREN'T THE X-MEN YOU KNOW … BUT THEY ARE A FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH

The X-Men Vote candidates come together for a vital mission in Tini Howard and Francesco Mobili's SECRET X-MEN #1 this February

Sunspot. Cannonball. Marrow. Boom-Boom. Tempo. Forge. Banshee. Strong Guy. Armor. Earlier this year, these X-Men characters were choices in the mega popular X-Men Vote! While they ultimately weren't chosen as the final member of the Krakoan Age's first team of X-Men, the vote took social media by storm with passionate fans campaigning fiercely for their favorites. And this February, fans can relive the excitement of this pivotal moment in X-Men history by seeing their chosen candidates in action in SECRET X-MEN #1! This special one-shot written by Excalibur and X of Swords scribe Tini Howard and drawn by Daredevil artist Francesco Mobili will bring all nine of these mutant heroes together for a secret mission to the stars!

When the Shi'ar Empire faces an unexpected threat, they must call upon the X-Men. Team co-captains Sunspot and Cannonball will lead Marrow, Tempo, Forge, Banshee, Strong Guy, Armor, and Boom-Boom on a dangerous mission to save a figure of paramount importance—the daughter of Professor X and empress of the Shi'ar: Xandra!

"We had to do it, yeah? And I jumped at the chance to tell the story while I had the time," Howard said. "Cannonball was my vote, and Strong Guy? Tempo? Boom-Boom? This is the perfect team for an intergalactic X-Men mission. I hope they didn't forget anything important!"