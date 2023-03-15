Tini Howard on Catwoman, Harley Quinn and High-Fiving Jack Kirby Tini Howard has been talking about her Dawn of DC approaches to Catwoman and Harley Quinn, being published by DC Comics.

Tini Howard has been talking to Gregg Katzman of CBR about the upcoming Dawn Of DC publishing initiative at DC Comics, amongst many other DC Comics creators. Talking about her just-starting run with Sweeney Boo on Harley Quinn, she states "We're coming off of Stephanie's run and Riley's run with Harley, where they took her through one kind of journey, and Sweeney and I are taking her through another. We're calling it "Girl in a crisis." What's more Dawn of DC than a crisis?"

And as for Catwoman, "speaking to the Dawn part of it — I can talk loosely about something I've been planning with the Gotham office that's coming up. If you've been reading Catwoman, you see that Selina is under more and more pressure, [and] she takes on more responsibility in Gotham to try to be [a part] of the organized crime, but not as we've seen her before when she really stepped into her role as a mobster queen. This is her trying to operate as Catwoman, but it's an enormous amount of pressure on her. I'm really glad that I'm in an office where I've got this idea that Chip and I kind of started forming and pitching for something that really is going to bring what we've been building to all of Gotham. It's so exciting because it's exactly like Tom said, we're writing the kind of story that I would want as a fan. It's the kind of thing where you get that feeling that you're making yourself happy. I think that can sound selfish, but I think as a writer, you have to listen to that. Like, you have to be like that inner fan that giggles because you're connecting with their fans like you who are [going to] feel that same way when you get that giggle when you think of that idea, and you're like, "I can't believe no one's done that!" That's constantly exciting. It feels like we're doing something new and exciting, at least in my experience."

And as for dealing with fan expectation? "I think one struggle that I have learned to get past is any version of the character that you write that is unique and real enough for people to identify with, other people are going to really hate. It's just a fact. Like, if you say anything of substance, someone will hate it. If you're not saying anything of substance, people will be lukewarm. It's a struggle. I think that if you're going to make a version of this character that really leaves a mark, it has to be unique enough that people are going to have a take on it, whether that's something you have to get used to because as a fan, you love loving these characters with people, right? You're used to arguing and forums about like, who's better or whatever. As a professional, you can't do that. You just have to go to sleep at night being like, I've done the best I can in the hand this character in my hands. I've written something that was meaningful. And I hope when I go to heaven, Jack Kirby gives me a high five."

Catwoman #53 is published next week by DC Comics, with Harley Quinn #27 to follow the week after.

CATWOMAN #53 CVR A DAVID NAKAYAMA

(W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) David Nakayama

The Gotham mob bosses suspect that their very own leader, Eiko of the Hasigawa Clan, is betraying their code by putting on a Catwoman suit. Is Gotham big enough for two Catwomen? Catwoman doesn't play well with others, but this cat is gonna need the help of Tomcat to stay out of the mob's crosshairs. Meanwhile, Selina makes a few enemies of her own in jail, especially the inmates her ex Batman put there. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/21/2023 CATWOMAN #54 CVR A DAVID NAKAYAMA

(W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) David Nakayama

You know what they say: two's company, but three's a crowd! The Royal Flush Gang joins Selina Kyle behind bars, and while the other inmates are team Selina, the Queen remains loyal to Punchline. It wouldn't be jail without the ladies clawing each other's eyes out, especially when Catwoman makes a special appearance just to kick some clown ass. All this chaos and distraction may just be the break-out-of-jail-free card Selina needs. Meanwhile, Tomcat finally deals with his ex-boyfriend who tried to take the Tomasso heir… Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/18/2023 CATWOMAN #55 CVR A DAVID NAKAYAMA

(W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) David Nakayama

Fresh out of lockup, Selina Kyle is ready to make new moves. She won't be working alone, as more and more Gotham criminals are drawn to her philosophy, but she's not the only Cat on the streets. Eiko Hasigawa's got a Catsuit of her own, and their plans to change Gotham forever won't work if they can't get along. Did someone say catfight? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/16/2023 HARLEY QUINN #28 CVR A SWEENEY BOO

(W) Tini Howard (A/CA) Sweeney Boo

Ever have one of those days where ya just can't catch a break? A day where you're really trying not to get into trouble while your girlfriend is out of town, but then some jerk attacks you at brunch, you get arrested for some teensy-weensy property damage, and you're sentenced to community service? Why, I tell you, it's enough to make a gal start seein' cartoon fishies every which way and such! Also featuring a very special in-continuity dream of Harley Quinn starring, you guessed it, moi, in the role of a lifetime—the magical-girl-clown protector of Gotham City! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/28/2023 HARLEY QUINN #29 CVR A SWEENEY BOO

(W) Tini Howard (A/CA) Sweeney Boo

This just in, ya gal's been cursed! And now she's gotta use magic and travel the Multiverse and deal with…cartoon fish and higher beings? What in the Earth-6 is going on?! Not to mention, I still got my court-mandated community service, and Two-Face and his goons just won't leave ya girl alone. Someone's gotta teach 'em a lesson–and I'm not just sayin' that cuz I'm a professor! Also featuring another very special in-continuity dream of Harley Quinn as told by the two individuals who know me bestest of all…my hyenas, Bud and Lou! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/25/2023 HARLEY QUINN #30 CVR A SWEENEY BOO

(W) Tini Howard, Nicole Maines (A) Sweeney Boo, Mindy Lee (CA) Sweeney Boo

Here I am in the midst of a veritable midlife extradimensional existential crisis of epic proportions, and if that's not bad enough…I got a giant, bloodthirsty, killer anthropo-whatsit rabbit man with a big ol' carrot-shaped axe to grind after me. Good thing I got my hyena spiritual advisors, Bud and Lou, to guide me on this fiendish foray into a frenzy of ferocious furballs. Plus: the introduction of my very own cosmic workout gear that is in no way an infringement on the Flash's intellectual property. Also, in this month's In-Continuity Dreams of Harley Quinn, we've cooked up a real doozy for ya! It's got swords, armor, fair maidens, and more side quests than you can shake your tuchus at! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/23/2023