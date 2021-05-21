Titan Comics To Publish Adaptation Of All Michael Moorcock's Elric
Titan Comics has committed to publishing comic book adaptation of every Michael Moorcock Elric-related novel, starting with Elric: Dreaming City #1 by Julien Blondel and Julien Telo in August. Here's details of the first issue along with everything else Titan Comics is offering from August 2021 in their solicits and solicitations.
ELRIC DREAMING CITY #1 CVR A MIGNOLA (MR)
TITAN COMICS
JUN211819
(W) Julien Blondel (A) Julien Telo (CA) Mike Mignola
GORGEOUS COMIC ADAPTATION OF MOORCOCK'S WORLD-RENOWNED CULT FANTASY SAGA!
Elric of Melnibone is exiled from his home and cursed to walk the land under the influence of the god of chaos, Arioch. With his sword Stormbringer, Elric must find his way through the unknown
FIRST TIME THAT MOORCOCK'S NOVELS HAVE BEEN FULLY ADAPTED IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER.
In Shops: Aug 11, 2021
SRP: $3.99
ELRIC DREAMING CITY #1 CVR B SECHER (MR)
TITAN COMICS
ELRIC DREAMING CITY #1 CVR C BOURGIER (MR)
TITAN COMICS
ELRIC DREAMING CITY #1 CVR D TELO (MR)
TITAN COMICS
ELRIC DREAMING CITY #1 CVR E 25 COPY INCV (MR)
TITAN COMICS
MOORCOCK ELRIC HC VOL 01 (OF 4) RUBY THRONE 2ND PTG (MR)
TITAN COMICS
JUN211824
(W) Julien Blondel (A) Didier Poli, Robin Recht
The ancient island of MelnibonÃ© has been ruled by Elric, the albino emperor, for millennia. Reliant on magic and herbs for his strength and prolonged life, Elric's grip on MelnibonÃ© is crumbling, as his people slide into decadence. Now his envious cousin Yyrkoon, Prince of MelnibonÃ©, plots to overthrow him and claim the Ruby Throne for himself!
Lavishly illustrated, this new comic adaptation has been produced with the full and enthusiastic endorsement of Moorcock himself, who has written an original introduction for this edition.
In Shops: Jul 28, 2021
SRP: $16.99
BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #5 CVR A STRIPS (MR)
TITAN COMICS
JUN211827
(W) K. Perkins, Mike Johnson, Mellow Brown (A) Fernando Dagnino (CA) Dani Strips
Enter the world of Blade Runner: 2009 and discover the untold origins of the Blade Runners!
LAPD detective CAL MOREAUX has teamed up with an escaped experimental REPLICANT, who has been uploaded with the memories of a dead Tyrell Corporation scientist, whose suicide he was sent to investigate.
FEATURES AN ALL-STAR CREATIVE TEAM including K. PERKINS (Supergirl), MELLOW BROWN (American Gods)
In Shops: Aug 11, 2021
SRP: $3.99
BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #5 CVR B HERVAS (MR)
TITAN COMICS
BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #5 CVR C HACK (MR)
TITAN COMICS
BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #5 CVR D FISH (MR)
TITAN COMICS
BLADE RUNNER 2029 #7 CVR A TOLIBAO (MR)
TITAN COMICS
JUN211831
(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Harvey Tolibao
New Arc in the bestselling series based on Ridley Scott's Scifi Masterpiece. A fanatical army of super-human replicants have been laid siege to L. A. Now it is up to Detective Ash to retire cult leader
Yotun before he destroys both her and city she loves. BLADE RUNNER 2019 – WINNER OF THE 2020 SCRIBE AWARD FOR BEST GRAPHIC NOVEL
In Shops: Aug 25, 2021
SRP: $3.99
BLADE RUNNER 2029 #7 CVR B MEAD (MR)
TITAN COMICS
BLADE RUNNER 2029 #7 CVR C PRASETYA (MR)
TITAN COMICS
HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION #2 CVR A FRANY
TITAN COMICS
JUN211838
(W) Anne Toole, Ben Mccaw (A) Elmer Damaso (CA) Justine Frany
TITAN'S SMASH-HIT COMIC SERIES IS BACK FOR A SECOND ARC!
Critically acclaimed original creative team return for a new chapter in the story of Aloy and Erend! Fending off deadly machines, the pair hunt down the killer of a member of the Oseram tribe!
New game Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PlayStation in 2021!
In Shops: Aug 11, 2021
SRP: $3.99
HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION #2 CVR B GAME ART
TITAN COMICS
HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION #2 CVR C TOLIBAO
TITAN COMICS
HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION #2 CVR D RIVAS
TITAN COMICS
OFFICIAL HORIZON ZERO DAWN MOMOKO COLOING BOOK (MR)
TITAN COMICS
JUN211842
(W) Anne Toole (A) Ann Maulina (CA) Peach Momoko
A brand-new coloring book featuring art from the comic based on the epic video game Horizon Zero Dawn.
Recreate breathtaking landscapes, bring to life terrifying and glorious machines.
In Shops: Oct 06, 2021
SRP: $14.99
LIFE IS STRANGE COMING HOME #2 CVR A LEONG
TITAN COMICS
JUN211843
(W) Emma Vieceli (A) Andrea Izzo, Claudia Leonardi (CA) Sloane Leong
New arc featuring backup strips with the first comic appearance of Alex Chen – lead character from the NEW GAME – LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS!
Max's attempt to return home enters a thrilling new phase! A shocking discovery offers unexpected hope, and the epic cross-country trip with Chloe and Rachel reveals a new ally.
Life is Strange Remastered Edition of original game series is also set to be released Fall 2021!
In Shops: Aug 04, 2021
SRP: $5.99
LIFE IS STRANGE COMING HOME #2 CVR B LEONARDI
TITAN COMICS
LIFE IS STRANGE COMING HOME #2 CVR C LUSKY
TITAN COMICS
LIFE IS STRANGE COMING HOME #2 CVR D LUSKY
TITAN COMICS
DOCTOR WHO MISSY TP VOL 01 (MR)
TITAN COMICS
JUN211847
(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Claudia Caranfa
CELEBRATE THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MASTER WITH A UNIQUE GRAPHIC NOVEL STARRING FAN-FAVORITE MISSY!
Missy's up to her old tricks, but this time she's not alone! How will the Doctor survive this latest maniacal plot in this special story celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Master?
Collect's Doctor Who Missy #1-4
In Shops: Oct 13, 2021
SRP: $17.99
DOCTOR WHO MISSY MASTERS PACK (MR)
TITAN COMICS
JUN211848
(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Claudia Caranfa
CELEBRATE THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MASTER WITH A UNIQUE GRAPHIC NOVEL STARRING FAN-FAVORITE MISSY!
COLLECTS THE VIRIGIN ARTWORK OF CLAUDIA CARANFA'S INCREDIBLE PORTRAITS OF THE DOCTOR'S DEADLIEST ADVERSARY
Limited to 500 packs
In Shops: Oct 13, 2021
SRP: $17.99
JUN211852
(W) Richard Dinnick (A) Pasquale Qualano
When the Doctor and his companions are drawn to a transport vessel in deep space, they're pulled into an impossible conflict… between the robotic heavenly host… and the Weeping Angels! Featuring the Twelfth Doctor and fan-favorite companions Bill, Nordole and Missy!
In Shops: Jul 28, 2021
SRP: $22.99
BLOODBORNE 1-3 BOX SET (RES) (MR)
TITAN COMICS
JUN211853
(W) Ales Kot (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Jeff Stokely
A new story set in the world of Bloodborne, FromSoftware and SIE's award-winning gothic gaming hit! A new wanderer arrives in Yharnam, desperate for the city's famed medical wisdom… but as the Great Ones wake and reality itself begins to crumble, can he save his own sanity from the relentless truth? The acclaimed horror-mystery comic from writer Ales Kot (Zero, Days of Hate, Wolf) and artist Piotr Kowalski (Wolfenstein).
Collects Bloodborne Vol. 1-3.
In Shops: Nov 10, 2021
SRP: $49.99
MONDAY MONDAY RIVERS OF LONDON #2 CVR A ANWAR
TITAN COMICS
JUN211854
(W) Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Josep Maria Beroy (CA) Sanya Anwar
AN UNMISSABLE BRAND-NEW ERA IN THE LIFE OF FULL-TIME COP AND PART-TIME WIZARD, PETER GRANT!
A Werewolf is on the loose and will stop at nothing to avoid capture!
It's up to Peter and his cohort of chums to hunt the deadly lycanthrope and bring him to justice.
Written by bestselling author Ben Aaronovitch and Doctor Who Script Editor Andrew Cartmel. Rivers of London has sold over two million copies worldwide!
In Shops: Aug 04, 2021
SRP: $3.99
MONDAY MONDAY RIVERS OF LONDON #2 CVR B GLASS
TITAN COMICS
MONDAY MONDAY RIVERS OF LONDON #2 CVR C CLAREY
TITAN COMICS
MONDAY MONDAY RIVERS OF LONDON #2 CVR D NEMETH
TITAN COMICS
RIVERS OF LONDON 4-6 BOX SET
TITAN COMICS
JUN211858
(W) Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Lee Sullivan (CA) Anna Ditman
A stunning box set edition of three of the bestselling graphic novels in the Rivers of London series.
Includes Art Cards featuring the cover art from the individual graphic novels.
Written by bestselling author Ben Aaronovitch and Doctor Who Script Editor Andrew Cartmel. Rivers of London has sold over two million copies worldwide!
In Shops: Nov 24, 2021
SRP: $49.99
RYUKO BOX SET (MR)
TITAN COMICS
JUN211859
(W) Eldo Yoshimizu (A/CA) Eldo Yoshimizu
Hard Case Crime presents the explosive climax to Eldo Yoshimizu's manga homage to gangster cinema! As a covert war rages in Japan's underworld, the motorcycle-riding yakuza princess Ryuko discovers the truth behind the disappearance of her mother – and the face of her true foe!
Collects Vol.1 and 2 of a two-part criminal saga packed with international intrigue, complex morality, and blistering action!
In Shops: Nov 03, 2021
SRP: $29.99
EXTRAORDINARY #3 CVR A PETRAITES
TITAN COMICS
JUN211860
(W) V.E Schwab (A) Enid Balam (CA) Priscilla Petraites
Charlotte Tills survives a bus crash and becomes EO-ExtraOrdinary, gaining the ability to see people's deaths in reflective surfaces.
In Shops: Aug 18, 2021
SRP: $3.99
EXTRAORDINARY #3 CVR B MANCINI
TITAN COMICS
EXTRAORDINARY #3 CVR C GODIS
TITAN COMICS
MARVEL WANDAVISION SPECIAL SC
TITAN COMICS
MARVEL WANDAVISION SPECIAL PX
TITAN COMICS
JUN211864
Go back to Westview with this deluxe guide to Marvel Studios' WandaVision.
Includes exclusive interviews with the cast and crew of the first Marvel Studios Disney+ series, which focuses on Wanda Maximoff and Vision's adventures in the mysterious town of Westview, where nothing is as it seems.
The deluxe collector's volume goes behind the scenes of the acclaimed series with stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and explores the story with stunning images and concept art.
In Shops: Aug 25, 2021
SRP: $14.99
MARVEL WANDAVISION SPECIAL HC
TITAN COMICS
STAR WARS INSIDER #204 NEWSSTAND ED
TITAN COMICS
JUN211866
(W) Titan Studios
Interview with Rick McCallum, producer behind the Prequel Trilogy.
Features brand new Star Wars: The High Republic exclusive fiction by Justina Ireland.
Insider sits down with writer Cavan Scott to discuss crafting a Star Wars story.
Plus much more!
In Shops: Aug 11, 2021
SRP: $9.99
STAR WARS INSIDER #204 PX ED
TITAN COMICS
MINKY WOODCOCK GIRL WHO ELECTRIFIED TESLA TP VOL 02 (MR)
TITAN COMICS
JUN211868
(W) Cynthia von Buhler (A) Cynthia von Buhler (CA) Robert McGinnis
TITAN BESTSELLING HARD CASE CRIME SERIES IS BACK!
A stylish, glamorous feminist take on the classic gumshoe!
Private investigator Minky Woodcock becomes involved in an investigation of maverick genius and reclusive pigeon-fancier, Nikola Tesla, and discovers a horrifying conspiracy involving corrupt politicians and Nazis.
Collects Minky Woodcock: The Girl Who Electrified Tesla #1-4
In Shops: Jul 21, 2021
SRP: $24.99