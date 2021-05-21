Titan Comics To Publish Adaptation Of All Michael Moorcock's Elric

Titan Comics has committed to publishing comic book adaptation of every Michael Moorcock Elric-related novel, starting with Elric: Dreaming City #1 by Julien Blondel and Julien Telo in August. Here's details of the first issue along with everything else Titan Comics is offering from August 2021 in their solicits and solicitations.

ELRIC DREAMING CITY #1 CVR A MIGNOLA (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN211819

(W) Julien Blondel (A) Julien Telo (CA) Mike Mignola

GORGEOUS COMIC ADAPTATION OF MOORCOCK'S WORLD-RENOWNED CULT FANTASY SAGA!

Elric of Melnibone is exiled from his home and cursed to walk the land under the influence of the god of chaos, Arioch. With his sword Stormbringer, Elric must find his way through the unknown

FIRST TIME THAT MOORCOCK'S NOVELS HAVE BEEN FULLY ADAPTED IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER.

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ELRIC DREAMING CITY #1 CVR B SECHER (MR)

TITAN COMICS

ELRIC DREAMING CITY #1 CVR C BOURGIER (MR)

TITAN COMICS

ELRIC DREAMING CITY #1 CVR D TELO (MR)

TITAN COMICS

ELRIC DREAMING CITY #1 CVR E 25 COPY INCV (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MOORCOCK ELRIC HC VOL 01 (OF 4) RUBY THRONE 2ND PTG (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN211824

(W) Julien Blondel (A) Didier Poli, Robin Recht

The ancient island of MelnibonÃ© has been ruled by Elric, the albino emperor, for millennia. Reliant on magic and herbs for his strength and prolonged life, Elric's grip on MelnibonÃ© is crumbling, as his people slide into decadence. Now his envious cousin Yyrkoon, Prince of MelnibonÃ©, plots to overthrow him and claim the Ruby Throne for himself!

Lavishly illustrated, this new comic adaptation has been produced with the full and enthusiastic endorsement of Moorcock himself, who has written an original introduction for this edition.

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $16.99

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #5 CVR A STRIPS (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN211827

(W) K. Perkins, Mike Johnson, Mellow Brown (A) Fernando Dagnino (CA) Dani Strips

Enter the world of Blade Runner: 2009 and discover the untold origins of the Blade Runners!

LAPD detective CAL MOREAUX has teamed up with an escaped experimental REPLICANT, who has been uploaded with the memories of a dead Tyrell Corporation scientist, whose suicide he was sent to investigate.

FEATURES AN ALL-STAR CREATIVE TEAM including K. PERKINS (Supergirl), MELLOW BROWN (American Gods)

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #5 CVR B HERVAS (MR)

TITAN COMICS

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #5 CVR C HACK (MR)

TITAN COMICS

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #5 CVR D FISH (MR)

TITAN COMICS

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #7 CVR A TOLIBAO (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN211831

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Harvey Tolibao

New Arc in the bestselling series based on Ridley Scott's Scifi Masterpiece. A fanatical army of super-human replicants have been laid siege to L. A. Now it is up to Detective Ash to retire cult leader

Yotun before he destroys both her and city she loves. BLADE RUNNER 2019 – WINNER OF THE 2020 SCRIBE AWARD FOR BEST GRAPHIC NOVEL

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #7 CVR B MEAD (MR)

TITAN COMICS

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #7 CVR C PRASETYA (MR)

TITAN COMICS

HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION #2 CVR A FRANY

TITAN COMICS

JUN211838

(W) Anne Toole, Ben Mccaw (A) Elmer Damaso (CA) Justine Frany

TITAN'S SMASH-HIT COMIC SERIES IS BACK FOR A SECOND ARC!

Critically acclaimed original creative team return for a new chapter in the story of Aloy and Erend! Fending off deadly machines, the pair hunt down the killer of a member of the Oseram tribe!

New game Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PlayStation in 2021!

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $3.99

HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION #2 CVR B GAME ART

TITAN COMICS

HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION #2 CVR C TOLIBAO

TITAN COMICS

HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION #2 CVR D RIVAS

TITAN COMICS

OFFICIAL HORIZON ZERO DAWN MOMOKO COLOING BOOK (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN211842

(W) Anne Toole (A) Ann Maulina (CA) Peach Momoko

A brand-new coloring book featuring art from the comic based on the epic video game Horizon Zero Dawn.

Recreate breathtaking landscapes, bring to life terrifying and glorious machines.

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: $14.99

LIFE IS STRANGE COMING HOME #2 CVR A LEONG

TITAN COMICS

JUN211843

(W) Emma Vieceli (A) Andrea Izzo, Claudia Leonardi (CA) Sloane Leong

New arc featuring backup strips with the first comic appearance of Alex Chen – lead character from the NEW GAME – LIFE IS STRANGE: TRUE COLORS!

Max's attempt to return home enters a thrilling new phase! A shocking discovery offers unexpected hope, and the epic cross-country trip with Chloe and Rachel reveals a new ally.

Life is Strange Remastered Edition of original game series is also set to be released Fall 2021!

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $5.99

LIFE IS STRANGE COMING HOME #2 CVR B LEONARDI

TITAN COMICS

LIFE IS STRANGE COMING HOME #2 CVR C LUSKY

TITAN COMICS

LIFE IS STRANGE COMING HOME #2 CVR D LUSKY

TITAN COMICS

DOCTOR WHO MISSY TP VOL 01 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN211847

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Claudia Caranfa

CELEBRATE THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MASTER WITH A UNIQUE GRAPHIC NOVEL STARRING FAN-FAVORITE MISSY!

Missy's up to her old tricks, but this time she's not alone! How will the Doctor survive this latest maniacal plot in this special story celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Master?

Collect's Doctor Who Missy #1-4

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: $17.99

DOCTOR WHO MISSY MASTERS PACK (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN211848

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Claudia Caranfa

CELEBRATE THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MASTER WITH A UNIQUE GRAPHIC NOVEL STARRING FAN-FAVORITE MISSY!

COLLECTS THE VIRIGIN ARTWORK OF CLAUDIA CARANFA'S INCREDIBLE PORTRAITS OF THE DOCTOR'S DEADLIEST ADVERSARY

Limited to 500 packs

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: $17.99

JUN211852

(W) Richard Dinnick (A) Pasquale Qualano

When the Doctor and his companions are drawn to a transport vessel in deep space, they're pulled into an impossible conflict… between the robotic heavenly host… and the Weeping Angels! Featuring the Twelfth Doctor and fan-favorite companions Bill, Nordole and Missy!

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $22.99

BLOODBORNE 1-3 BOX SET (RES) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN211853

(W) Ales Kot (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Jeff Stokely

A new story set in the world of Bloodborne, FromSoftware and SIE's award-winning gothic gaming hit! A new wanderer arrives in Yharnam, desperate for the city's famed medical wisdom… but as the Great Ones wake and reality itself begins to crumble, can he save his own sanity from the relentless truth? The acclaimed horror-mystery comic from writer Ales Kot (Zero, Days of Hate, Wolf) and artist Piotr Kowalski (Wolfenstein).

Collects Bloodborne Vol. 1-3.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: $49.99

MONDAY MONDAY RIVERS OF LONDON #2 CVR A ANWAR

TITAN COMICS

JUN211854

(W) Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Josep Maria Beroy (CA) Sanya Anwar

AN UNMISSABLE BRAND-NEW ERA IN THE LIFE OF FULL-TIME COP AND PART-TIME WIZARD, PETER GRANT!

A Werewolf is on the loose and will stop at nothing to avoid capture!

It's up to Peter and his cohort of chums to hunt the deadly lycanthrope and bring him to justice.

Written by bestselling author Ben Aaronovitch and Doctor Who Script Editor Andrew Cartmel. Rivers of London has sold over two million copies worldwide!

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MONDAY MONDAY RIVERS OF LONDON #2 CVR B GLASS

TITAN COMICS

MONDAY MONDAY RIVERS OF LONDON #2 CVR C CLAREY

TITAN COMICS

MONDAY MONDAY RIVERS OF LONDON #2 CVR D NEMETH

TITAN COMICS

RIVERS OF LONDON 4-6 BOX SET

TITAN COMICS

JUN211858

(W) Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Lee Sullivan (CA) Anna Ditman

A stunning box set edition of three of the bestselling graphic novels in the Rivers of London series.

Includes Art Cards featuring the cover art from the individual graphic novels.

Written by bestselling author Ben Aaronovitch and Doctor Who Script Editor Andrew Cartmel. Rivers of London has sold over two million copies worldwide!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: $49.99

RYUKO BOX SET (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN211859

(W) Eldo Yoshimizu (A/CA) Eldo Yoshimizu

Hard Case Crime presents the explosive climax to Eldo Yoshimizu's manga homage to gangster cinema! As a covert war rages in Japan's underworld, the motorcycle-riding yakuza princess Ryuko discovers the truth behind the disappearance of her mother – and the face of her true foe!

Collects Vol.1 and 2 of a two-part criminal saga packed with international intrigue, complex morality, and blistering action!

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: $29.99

EXTRAORDINARY #3 CVR A PETRAITES

TITAN COMICS

JUN211860

(W) V.E Schwab (A) Enid Balam (CA) Priscilla Petraites

Charlotte Tills survives a bus crash and becomes EO-ExtraOrdinary, gaining the ability to see people's deaths in reflective surfaces.

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

EXTRAORDINARY #3 CVR B MANCINI

TITAN COMICS

EXTRAORDINARY #3 CVR C GODIS

TITAN COMICS

MARVEL WANDAVISION SPECIAL SC

TITAN COMICS

MARVEL WANDAVISION SPECIAL PX

TITAN COMICS

JUN211864

Go back to Westview with this deluxe guide to Marvel Studios' WandaVision.

Includes exclusive interviews with the cast and crew of the first Marvel Studios Disney+ series, which focuses on Wanda Maximoff and Vision's adventures in the mysterious town of Westview, where nothing is as it seems.

The deluxe collector's volume goes behind the scenes of the acclaimed series with stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and explores the story with stunning images and concept art.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $14.99

MARVEL WANDAVISION SPECIAL HC

TITAN COMICS

STAR WARS INSIDER #204 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

JUN211866

(W) Titan Studios

Interview with Rick McCallum, producer behind the Prequel Trilogy.

Features brand new Star Wars: The High Republic exclusive fiction by Justina Ireland.

Insider sits down with writer Cavan Scott to discuss crafting a Star Wars story.

Plus much more!

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $9.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #204 PX ED

TITAN COMICS

MINKY WOODCOCK GIRL WHO ELECTRIFIED TESLA TP VOL 02 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

JUN211868

(W) Cynthia von Buhler (A) Cynthia von Buhler (CA) Robert McGinnis

TITAN BESTSELLING HARD CASE CRIME SERIES IS BACK!

A stylish, glamorous feminist take on the classic gumshoe!

Private investigator Minky Woodcock becomes involved in an investigation of maverick genius and reclusive pigeon-fancier, Nikola Tesla, and discovers a horrifying conspiracy involving corrupt politicians and Nazis.

Collects Minky Woodcock: The Girl Who Electrified Tesla #1-4

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $24.99