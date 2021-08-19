Titan Confirms Two Doctors & Two Roses Doctor Who Comic in November

Back in July, Bleeding Cool broke the story of the new Doctor Who comic book series Empire Of The Wolf. with Two Doctors and Two Roses. Featuring The Eighth Doctor as portrayed by Paul McGann, the Eleventh Doctor as portrayed by Matt Smith, and two Rose Tylers – one before she met the Ninth Doctor and one from a parallel world who stayed as The Bad Wolf after the events of Season One, by Jody Houser and Roberta Ingranata. And as a graphic novel from to be published on the 3rd of May in, 2022. We stated that it may also be serialised by Titan Comics before, and November would be a good time to start that off, for the annual anniversary celebration thing. Just speculation at that point. But we were bang on. Here's the release;

Titan Comics are excited to announce that this November will see the launch of a special comic series marking the 25th anniversary of the Eighth Doctor as well as the 11th anniversary of the Eleventh Doctor, plus the return of the iconic companion Rose Tyler. Following on from the huge success of the Doctor Who comic crossover adventures, starring the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctors, this special comic event sees the Eighth and Eleventh Doctors (as played by Paul McGann and Matt Smith respectively) team up with Rose Tyler to defeat a brand-new villain! Trapped in a parallel universe, Rose Tyler believed her adventures with the Doctor were over. Now, pulled by a mysterious energy into this reality, she must work with two Doctors to end the tyrannical rule of the warmongering BAD WOLF EMPRESS! This new series will also see the return of the critically acclaimed creative team behind the comics, with Eisner-nominated writer Jody Houser (Stranger Things, Spider-Man), illustrator Roberta Ingranata (Witchblade), and colorist Enrica Eren Angiolini (Warhammer 40,000) all taking part in this unique and exciting project. Jody Houser elaborated on why this new arc reflects her love of writing for the Doctor Who comics: "It's always a blast to get to dig deeper into elements of the Whoniverse that we've only seen a bit of or haven't seen in a while. It's such an expansive playground to explore and tinker with." Empire of the Wolf #1 will debut with a selection of amazing variant covers by David Busian, Abigail Harding and Christopher Jones as well as a photo cover featuring a brand-new character appearing in the upcoming TV series – plus much more!