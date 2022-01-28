TKO Studios Inks Distribution Deal with Simon & Schuster

Indie comics publisher TKO Studios has announced a distribution agreement with mega-publisher Simon & Schuster, Inc. to manage their worldwide trade book sales and retail distribution for the publisher's eclectic catalog starting from February 1st, 2022.

TKO Studios publishes comics, graphic novels, and literature by a critically acclaimed array of creators, authors, and artists. Notable TKO titles include DJELIYA, by Juni Ba, THE BANKS by N.Y. Times bestselling author Roxane Gay (Hunger, Bad Feminist) and Ming Doyle (artist of DC's The Kitchen), the Eisner Award-nominated SENTIENT by Jeff Lemire (creator of Sweet Tooth) and Gabriel Walta (artist of Marvel Comics' acclaimed Vision), SARA by Garth Ennis (writer of Preacher, The Boys) and Steve Epting (artist best known for Captain America: Winter Soldier), gothic horror graphic novella GRAVENEYE by Sloane Leong and Anna Bowles, as well as the upcoming illustrated novellas, BROOD X, by Eisner nominee Joshua Dysart with M.K. Perker, and ONE EYE OPEN, by N.Y. Times bestselling author Alex Grecian (The Yard) with Andrea Mutti. Both titles are scheduled for print and digital release under the new TKO Rogue literary imprint on March 11th.

"We're excited for this partnership with Simon & Schuster to dramatically expand the reach of our extensive, bestselling catalog and bring TKO titles to the attention of an even wider range of retailers and fans around the world," says Tze Chun, TKO Studios President, and Co-founder.

"We are delighted to welcome TKO Studios to our family of distribution clients," said Michael Perlman, Vice President, General Manager of Simon & Schuster Publisher Services. "We look forward to working together to take their business to new levels."

The distribution agreement places TKO Studios' eclectic range of indie graphic novels on the shelves of bookstores and chain stores like Barnes & Noble, affording them wider exposure to potential audiences outside of comic book stores.