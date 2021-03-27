TMNT #1 Second Print Double Cover On Auction At Heritage

Another auction, another copy of TMNT #1 that is going to shatter records when all is said and done. This book just does not have a ceiling, folks. This is a second print, which is now hitting the kinds of prices the first print was sitting at a few years ago. At Heritage Auctions right now, the copy in question is a CGC 9.6, so it just missed the magic number. What is interesting about this is that it is a double cover, meaning it was printed with the cover on it twice. That makes this copy even rarer. Currently sitting at $2,700, you can expect that number to go way, way up by the time this ends in a few days. Check out the copy of TMNT #1 down below.

There Can't Be That Many Double Cover TMNT #1's Out There

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 Second Printing – Double Cover (Mirage Studios, 1984) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages. A rare, double cover copy of the second printing of issue #1, one of only a few known to exist, from a small print run of just 6,000 copies. It features the origins and first appearances of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, Splinter, and Shredder. Kevin Eastman wraparound cover and art. CGC notes, "1st cover 9.6, interior cover 9.6." Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $800. CGC census 3/21: 29 in 9.6, 6 higher."

Double covers are rare anyway, but to be on a book as big and as in demand as TMNT #1, whatever the printing makes this a really special auction. This is going to shoot up really fast, so if you want to be part of the bidding, go here and throw one down. While there, check out the other books and such taking bids, including a first print CGC TMNT #1 as well. Man, what an auction this is going to be.