TMNT: The Last Ronin Tops Advance Reorders

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors. And it's the launch of TMNT: The Last Ronin series by Eastman and Laird which puts on the most orders (unless you are Mammoth Comics) ahead of Spawn #111 (which has put on a fair amount up to 150,000) and the second issue of Department Of Truth (up to 50,000) and Giga (up to 28,000).

