Today, Steel Works Out How Green Lantern's Rings Work (Spoilers)

In Green Lantern War Journal #4, writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson uses Steel to try and explain the Green Lantern ring...

Science fiction writer Arthur C Clarke had three laws, the third of which is the best known, "Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.". When Green Lantern first came along with Alan Scott in the Golden Age, if was literally all about magic. Reinvented for the Silver Age as Hal Jordan, it was now science fiction. And today, in Green Lantern War Journal #4, writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson tries to split the difference. With John Henry Irons, Steel, working away in his Steelworks in Metropolis. And he's got a Green Lantern ring…

Green Lantern rings contain pocket dimensions governed by the mind. Hence their emotional resonances. And linked to all the other rings and batteries. It is, for want of a better phrase, "dimensionally transcendent". It's like a TARDIS, just in ring form. My favourite explanation of dimensional transcendence from the Doctor to Leela…

And of course, carrying around a pocket dimension may be great for creating forcefields and other solid objects in this dimension, but it might ask the question, is this just how they appear to us? What is their real shape in their home dimension? When a Green Lantern creates a green glowing bulldozer to clear the path, for example… what is its real shape?

