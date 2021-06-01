Today's Justice League Get More Meta Than Ever Before (Spoilers)

Justice League time! It's been a while since Animal Man came across his writer, Grant Morrison, typing the script for that issue. As reality broke down, Morrison addressed the reader and they explained both to Buddy Baker and to us, what was going down, both in the story and in Grant's own personal life, and their relationship with DC Comics editorial. It was quite a meta trip.

Well, in Justice League #62, they get close…

No, not the main strip by Brian Bendis and David Marquez – though we do note that Young Justice doesn't seem to have been much of a success in the DC Universe, cancelled in theirs as well as in ours. No, it's the Justice League Dark back-up strip by Ram V and Xermanico set in the Library Of Babel with Ragman coming across something he shouldn't.

"At some point one of our characters will learn Zatanna secret, that the Upside Down Man's power and influence lingers within her, growing, each time she uses her powers and pushes herself beyond her limits." In previous issues, the team had dealt with The Upside Down Man, seemingly successfully. Maybe not? And will Ragman keep Ram V's author notes for future use? And are these basically the Books Of Destiny from X-Men, since DC Comics and X-Men seem to be swapping plots at the moment? Justice League #62 is published by DC Comics today.