Todd McFarlane & Jim Lee Announce Spawn/Batman With Greg Capullo

DC Comics' San Diego Comic-Con panel today, Jim Lee & Friends, featured the Publisher of DC Comics but also, as promised, some friends. And while he won't have made many saying that there are indeed no plans to restore a Snyderverse…

…Jim Lee did get Todd McFarlane from his Image Comics partner days, to confirm that they will be creating a Batman/Spawn comic book with Greg Capullo for December 2022. This is a rarity for Todd McFarlane, he doesn't do a lot of crossovers these days, he's never really felt the need. A cover for Crossover is pretty much as far as it is going to get these days. And he has actively turned down attempts for Marvel Comics to kick off a Spawn/Spider-Man crossover for years. However a third Spawn/Batman crossover was always on the cards, and Greg Capullo had been lined up to draw the book once. It looks like everyone's schedules, decades later, have finally aligned. Since then, Greg Capullo has drawn a lot of Batman as well as the Spawn he had under his belt when this was first going to be a thing.

This will be the third meeting of the characters, to follow Spawn/Batman by Frank Miller and Todd McFarlane published by Image, followed by Batman/Spawn: War Devil one-shot by Alan Grant, Chuck Dixon, Doug Moench and Klaus Janson published by DC Comics. That comic will also be reprinted ahead of the new crossover.

Batman/Spawn: War Devil will be re-released on the 15th of November, and Batman/Spawn on the 13th of December 2o22. Looks like Greg Capullo is going to be a bit of a busy boy until then.