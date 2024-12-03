Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: spawn, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane To Write Spawn Solo Again In 2025 With Spawn #360

Todd McFarlane is to write his Spawn comic book solo again in 2025, starting with Spawn #360 out in January

Article Summary Todd McFarlane returns to write Spawn #360 solo, debuting January 1, 2025, a shift from the initial November date.

Spawn #360 will see Bludd's victory, setting a bold new chapter in the Spawn Universe with restored powers.

Dynamic art by Brett Booth complements McFarlane's storytelling with eye-catching illustrations.

Exclusive variant covers include a 1:50 incentive virgin cover by Booth, a must-have for collectors.

Spawn #360 was solicited thus: "SPAWN #360. STORY RORY McCONVILLE TODD McFARLANE. ART BRETT BOOTH Bludd has won. Spawn has been defeated, and the Vampire Kingdom has ascended. ON SALE NOVEMBER 27." Okay, so a) it didn't come out on November 27th and is currently scheduled for January 1st, 2025. However, it seems Todd McFarlane will also be taking on full writing duties on the title, which Rory McConville has been writing or co-writing for some time with artist Brett Booth. Why? We don't know. But Spawn is and always has been Todd McFarlane's creation, and he always finds a way to return to his own creation. Here's how Image Comics is promoting the comic book…

"This highly anticipated issue launches readers into a bold new chapter of the Spawn Universe as Spawn's powers are restored, the Dead Zones are thrown open, and new threats emerge. In Spawn #360, Bludd has triumphed, Spawn has been defeated, and the Vampire Kingdom has ascended. As the world reels from these seismic events, the stage is set for a stunning new direction in the bestselling series that continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Known for his electrifying artwork, Booth brings McFarlane's vision to life with dynamic illustrations that leap off the page. Spawn #360 features a 1:50 copy incentive virgin cover by Booth, which is a must-have for collectors and fans alike. This exclusive variant adds to an exciting lineup of covers, available on Wednesday, January 1 at local comic shops:"

We have a look inside Spawn #360, with variant covers, below. Spawn #360 by Todd McFarlane and Brett Booth will be published by Image Comics on New Year's Day 2025.

Cover A by Carlo Barberi – Lunar Code: 0924IM403

Cover B by Marco Failla – Lunar Code: 0924IM404

Cover C by Booth – Lunar Code: 1124IM807

Cover D 1:50 copy incentive virgin by Booth – Lunar Code: 1124IM808

