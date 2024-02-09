Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: brett booth, spawn, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane's Spawn #350 Will Change Everything. Again.

Spawn #350 is now scheduled for the 21st of February, as Spawn and Gunslinger Spawn artists Brett Booth and Carlo Barberi switch titles.

Article Summary Spawn #350 heralds a major shift with a new ruler of Hell, out Feb 21.

Booth and Barberi swap roles, infusing fresh art into Spawn and Gunslinger.

All Spawn Universe titles provide fresh jump-on points for new readers.

Power balances shift, impacting characters' fates and roles in the universe.

Spawn #350 was meant to come out in January. But you know how things go. Bleeding Cool broke the story that the subsequent issues of Todd McFarlane's Spawn, King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn and The Scorched would all be jumping forward six months. Although that was meant to be this month. Spawn #350 is now scheduled for the 21st of February, with the subsequent issues shifted into March. And it's not the only change, as Spawn and Gunslinger Spawn artists Brett Booth and Carlo Barberi switch titles.

"This month marks a pivotal moment in the history of Todd McFarlane's Spawn. The monumental issue #350 promises an unprecedented shift and new direction for the acclaimed Spawn series—initiating not only a new era for Spawn, but also sending shockwaves through the rest of the Spawn Universe of titles. In Spawn #350, after a 250-issue vacancy, a NEW RULER will sit on the Throne of Hell, and this momentous reveal will affect the direction of the main Spawn series' storyline—as well as radically change trajectory of its monthly companion series: King Spawn, The Scorched, and Gunslinger."

"This line-wide new direction makes February the perfect time for new readers to get on board with the Spawn Universe. In light of this massive narrative change, Spawn #350—along with King Spawn #31, Gunslinger #29, and The Scorched #27—all serve as ideal jumping-on points for both seasoned Spawn fans and newcomers alike, and will offer compelling introductions to the Spawn Universe. The events of Spawn #350 will change the status quo for these titles forever… and readers will want to see the fallout."

"As the repercussions of the events unfolding in Spawn #350 echo throughout the Spawn Universe, they will impact the fate of every character. The balance of power will undergo a dramatic shift. Characters—both past and present—will find themselves at the forefront of this ever-evolving storyline, reshaping the Power Rankings within the Spawn Universe."

"Continuing to showcase their creative ingenuity, Spawn and Gunslinger are set to undergo artistic transformations, too, as esteemed artists Brett Booth and Carlo Barberi exchange artistic roles—bringing fresh perspectives to both titles beginning with Spawn #351 and Gunslinger #29. These titles will showcase this new direction with a bold cover banner atop the title's logo, and future issues of The Scorched and King Spawn will also don the same callout banner. Fans will soon bear witness to their beloved characters' struggles with the consequences of losing the powers once bestowed upon them from Heaven or Hell, while also adapting to their newfound roles and identities. It will affect everyone."

Spawn #350 by McFarlane, Rory McConville, Booth, and Barberi will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, February 21

King Spawn #31 by McFarlane and Jeremy Haun will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, March 6.

Gunslinger #29 by McFarlane and Barberi will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, March 6.

The Scorched #27 by John Layman and Stephen Segovia will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, March 13.

Spawn #351 by McConville and Booth will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, March 20.

