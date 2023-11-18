Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: spawn, todd mcfarlane

Spawn Comics All Jump Six Months Forward After Spawn #350

In the new Image Comics February 2024 soliciits, we see a little of what is going down after Spawn #350, ahead of the new titles launching.

In the new Image Comics February 2024 solicits and solicitations, we get to see a little of what is going to go down after Spawn #350, ahead of the new titles launching from Todd McFarlane. And it looks like we are getting a bit of a time jump. Six months worth of time, in fact… with Spawn, King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn and Scorched all having the same solicit description, "The aftermath of Spawn #350 is upon us. It's six months later, and no one is safe!"

KING SPAWN #31 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230496

DEC230497 – KING SPAWN #31 CVR B RANDAL

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Javi Fernandez (CA) Bjorn Barends

The aftermath of Spawn #350 is upon us. It's six months later, and no one is safe!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #29 CVR A RANDAL

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230482

DEC230483 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #29 CVR B ROBECK

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Von Randal

The aftermath of Spawn #350 is upon us. It's six months later, and no one is safe!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

SPAWN #351 CVR A RANDAL

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230514

DEC230515 – SPAWN #351 CVR B AGUILLO

(W) Todd McFarlane, Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi, Brett Booth (CA) Von Randal

The aftermath of Spawn #350 is upon us. It's six months later, and no one is safe!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

SPAWN SCORCHED #27 CVR A RANDAL

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230516

DEC230517 – SPAWN SCORCHED #27 CVR B BARENDS

(W) John Layman (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Von Randal

The aftermath of Spawn #350 is upon us. It's six months later, and no one is safe!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

KILLADELPHIA #34 CVR A ALEXANDER (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230493

DEC230494 – KILLADELPHIA #34 CVR B (MR)

DEC230495 – KILLADELPHIA #34 CVR C (MR)

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) German Erramouspe, Jason Sean Alexander (CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

"Death Be Not Proud," Part Four (of Six). Our vampire heroes have faced undead presidents, werewolves, demons, avenging angel armies, SPAWN, even Lucifer himself… but the battle is not yet won, and destiny will now pit them against their toughest opponent yet: Savage Dragon! Can SeeSaw and the spider god Anansi stop the coming armageddon, or will Philadelphia become the first city to fall as Earth is scorched in the battle between Heaven and Hell? This issue also features a backup story featuring Hell's baddest badass: Johnny Gatlin. Also available in Noir Edition, featuring black-and-white line art interiors!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

SPAWN ORIGINS TP VOL 28

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230438

(W) David Hine (A / CA) Brian Haberlin

Spawn faces off against the Clown, Ab and Zab, and a horde of angry demons as the Dead Zones-portals to Heaven and Hell-are breached! Meanwhile, Nyx is in trouble and Spawn takes a trip down memory lane to find the identity of the sinister stranger who changed the course of his and his brother's lives. Collects Spawn #167-172.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

SPAWN SHADOWS TP

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230439

(W) Todd McFarlane, Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi, Thomas Nachlik (CA) Todd McFarlane

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled ride through the world of SPAWN! Omega Spawn's lair is the site of an epic showdown, but when the Plague arrives, all bets are off. Meanwhile, Spawn and Medieval Spawn team up to escape the island, but trust is in short supply. And that's just the beginning! Spawn's Universe is more intense than ever with new shadow players and shocking revelations. Don't miss a moment of the action! Collects Spawn #316-323.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

