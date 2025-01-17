Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Tokyopop | Tagged: Binc Foundation, Binc Foundation SoCal Fire Relief Fund, Los Angeles fire, manga, tokyopop

TOKYOPOP Donates $10K To Binc Foundation's SoCal Fire Relief Fund

TOKYOPOP is donating $10,000 to Binc Foundation's SoCal Fire Relief Fund to help bookstore and comic store owners and employees

Manga publisher and anime media brand TOKYOPOP, based in Los Angeles, has announced that it has contributed $10,000 to the Book Industry Charitable Foundation's (Binc) matching gift pool to benefit those in the book and comics industry affected by the ongoing L.A. wildfires. TOKYOPOP and five other generous donors will match donations made to the Binc Foundation. The funds will help book and comic store owners and their employees who were impacted by the Los Angeles wildfire disaster and beyond.

TOKYOPOP Founder's Statement

"I've been an Angeleno since birth, so this particular tragedy has hit home like no other," says TOKYOPOP founder Stu Levy. "TOKYOPOP literally lives and breathes this town, and there is no one we trust more than Binc to deploy the resources to help our industry's local shops and colleagues. As our hearts go out to those affected by the fires, we are immensely grateful to everyone who has contributed to this mission-critical community effort."

"We were still hearing from book and comics people devastated by hurricanes Helene and Milton last fall when the calls started to come as a result of the wildfires that hit just a week into the new year. We know from experience that the need will continue to grow as damage is assessed, the fires are contained, and the cleanup begins. We are so grateful for the support of our partners, who quickly rallied to provide this generous matching gift. Thank you to our friends at TOKYOPOP for helping ensure every comic and book person in this crisis and beyond has a place to turn," says Pam French, Binc Executive Director.

Help for Book Store and Comic Book Store Workers in Los Angeles

So far, the fires have burned more than 62 square miles, according to Cal Fire's figures. The death toll stands at 25 and is considered likely to rise. As many as 82,400 residents remain under immediate evacuation orders or warnings of imminent evacuation. At least 12,000 structures are believed to have been destroyed in the Eaton and Palisades fires alone, the two biggest of the conflagrations. As of Friday, January 17th, the Palisades Fire, which has charred more than 23,700 acres, is 22% contained and still a significant threat to neighborhoods on the west side of Los Angeles, while the Eaton fire at some 14,000 acres near Pasadena is 55% contained.

Binc has posted a form on its website for contributors who wish to use the matching pool to double their donations. To date, more than $55,000 has been raised. The organization is also offering eligible booksellers and comic retailers access to professional therapy with a licensed therapist. More information is available here.

