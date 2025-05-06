Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: black cat, G.Willow Wilson

TOLDJA: Marvel Launches A New Black Cat Superhero Series in August

Last month, Bleeding Cool scooped the news on Marvel launching a new Black Cat comic book series on the 20th of August with covers by Derrick Chew, Jeehyung, J Scott Campbell, Simone Di Meo, Terry Dodson, and Peach Momoko.. And today, Marvel Comics has confirmed outr report with a few more details. You know, like who is writing and drawing it, and what it's all about. Well the first part is G. Willow Wilson and Gleb Melnikov. As to what it's about? Well, it does spin directly out of the new Amazing Spider-Man series by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz and John Romita Jr, with Felicia Hardy testing her luck at being a full-fledged super hero.

BLACK CAT #1

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

On Sale 8/20

SUPER-THIEF, SUPER…HERO?!

Felicia Hardy is the BLACK CAT, the world's slyest and most skilled super-thief! She loves a good score. The longer the odds – the better! But her entire world turned upside down after Spider-Man's battle with Hellgate in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2025) #8-9, so Felicia is turning over a new leaf as New York City's newest…super hero?! "The series will be a radical shift for the character's solo adventures as Black Cat finds herself battling supervillains, including many of Spider-Man's most fearsome foes, amidst her usual high-stakes capers. But is her most recent change of heart for purely altruistic reasons or simply a way to pull off her greatest heist yet? "The first super villain on her list – THE LIZARD! But will the Black Cat risk it all after her do-gooding moral high ground attracts dangerous attention from the lowest of the city's underworld? Easy, KINGPIN OF CRIME, she's still skimming off the top – honest! Don't miss the winding road of twists and turns, laughs and mind-bending action of BLACK CAT's next exciting chapter! "The series marks Wilson's first ongoing Marvel series since her groundbreaking run of MS. MARVEL (2015) ended. Wilson wrote a short tale starring Black Cat last year in SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD (2024) #4. "As soon as SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD dropped and people saw the Black Cat story, readers began to ask me, 'When are you going to write more Felicia?' Well, the answer is: right now," Wilson shared. "Black Cat is so much fun to work with. She's a supporting character with main character energy. And she has such a rich history that there are tons of tantalizing story threads to pull on." "I was itching to draw more of Felicia after finishing my first Spider-Man issue, so when [Editor] Tom Groneman asked if I was interested in working on the BLACK CAT series, I typed 'YES!' faster than a lightning bolt," Melnikov said. "Black leather, street-level fights, and the chance to draw our favorite usual suspects from Spidey's rogues gallery? Sign me up! Not to mention I'm very excited to work with Willow and color artist Brian Valenza."

The Black Cat, real name Felicia Hardy, was created by Marv Wolfman, Keith Pollard, and Dave Cockrum in Amazing Spider-Man #194 back in 1979. Daughter of cat burglar Walter Hardy, she trained herself in various fighting styles and acrobatics and, after deciding to follow in her father's footsteps, adopted the costumed identity of Black Cat. She has the mutant or magical ability to affect probability fields, producing "bad luck" for her enemies. She has also acquired several devices from the Tinkerer that increase her agility and heighten her strength, such as earrings that interact with the balance of her brain for enhanced agility, contact lenses that let her see the electromagnetic spectrum, costume micro-servos that enhance her strength and retractable claws at her fingertips, as well as a miniature grappling hook device in each glove, designed by her father. Throughout her history, Black Cat has sometimes been an enemy, love interest, and ally of Spider-Man. Sometimes all at the same time. Initially intended to debut in the Spider-Woman comic, writer Marv Wolfman switched to write The Amazing Spider-Man, and brought her with him.

Felicia Hardy appears in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, portrayed by Felicity Jones and would have been intended to become the Black Cat in future Sony Spider-Man films, including Spider–Man 4, and Silver And Black, alongside Silver Sable with Gina Prince-Bythewood directing from a screenplay she co-wrote with Lisa Joy, Chris Yost, Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Cancelled as a film, it was later developed as a TV series… but that was some time ago. Maybe this new comic book series is planned to coincide with something else?

