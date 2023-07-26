Posted in: Comics | Tagged: adele, Ant & Dec, beano, Dua Lipa, harry styles, Jill Scott, King Charles, KSI, Lewis Capaldi, lewis hamilton, Marcus Rashford, Queen Camilla, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Sir David Attenborough, stormzy, tom holland

Tom Holland, Harry Styles & Lewis Capaldi For Beano 85th Birthday

The longest-running comic in Britain, The Beano, is celebrating its 85th anniversary this week, with issue #4195 and full of celebrity guests

The longest-running comic in Britain, The Beano, is celebrating its 85th anniversary this week, with over 4000 issues. The new issue #4195 guest-stars Stormzy, Harry Styles, Sir David Attenborough, Jill Scott, KSI, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Adele, Lewis Hamilton, Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, Fleur East, Phil Foden, Tom Holland, Kate Bush, Marcus Rashford, Ant & Dec, Lewis Capaldi, Dua Lipa, Claudia Winkleman, Prince William, Princess Kate, King Charles, and Queen Camilla – guests stars that readers voted on appearing, and for whom permission will have had to be sought, and each of the celebrities featured will be paid with a Golden Dennis & Gnasher Fan Club badge. It sees the celebrities assist the Beanotown kids in stopping Mayor Brown from carving his own face into Mount Beano for the birthday celebrations.

The Beano cover by Nigel Parkinson shows King Charles wondering if he's the monarch in Beanotown, as Queen Camilla tells him that in this town, it's the kids who rule. Prince William responds that "Mischief rules!", while Princess Kate replied "I heard there's no rules!"

The first issue of the Beano was published in 1938, a few weeks after DC Comics' Action Comics #1 in the USA, and since it is weekly, has published many more issues. An anthology comic full of comedy strips with stock familiar characters, aimed at an audience or 6- 12 year olds, as well as the guest stars, it will also contain familiar figures such as Bananaman, Dennis The Menace and Gnasher, Minnie The Minx, The Bash Street Kids, Roger The Dodger, Little Plum, Lord Snooty and many more.

The Beano anniversary issue also features an 8-page comic intended to have been edited by Dennis The Menace himself called Beanow, and been created solely by children, in which kids tell Dennis why it's great to be a kid in 2023. Though possibly with a harsher editorial eye than when Oz Magazine did the same.

Mike Stirling, the official Director of Mischief at the Beano, said: "As Beano proudly celebrates its 85th anniversary, it continues to champion the power and joy of childhood by doing what it's always done, showing kids being kids. Here's to the next 85 years, and we dedicate this birthday issue to every child out there, because being a kid never gets old."

The Beano is giving away issues of the comic to classrooms across the country via its Beano for Schools programme. Special subscription prizes will also be available across Beano's birthday week.

