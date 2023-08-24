Posted in: Comics | Tagged: animal farm, Animal Pound, boom studios, Peter Gross, Tom King

Tom King & Peter Gross Recreate Animal Farm for Today's America

Tom King and Peter Gross, take advantage of Animal Farm by George Orwell moving into public domain, with a new series, Animal Pound.

Tom King, Peter Gross, Tamra Bonvillain and Clayton Cowles are taking advantage of Animal Farm and other works by George Orwell moving into the public domain recently, with a new series from Boom Studios, Animal Pound. Though rather than making it an allegory for the Soviet Union, it's about modern American politics. And that was before they saw the Republican debates and the Tucker Carlson interview with Donald Trump.

When animals grow tired of being caged, killed, and sold off–it's only a matter of time before they've had enough… After an uprising puts the animals in control of a pound, they quickly find themselves as comrades–united against everything that walks on two legs. But with this newfound power comes a sudden challenge: how best to lay the groundwork for this new democracy. Visionaries King and Gross give us an updated version of Animal Farm for 21st century America, where a two-party system gives way to fear and facism in this can't-miss event series. "Animal Pound is the most ambitious story I've ever told, and I feel like a fool for trying to do it," said Tom King. "But the story came to me strong, and with Peter drawing, I know we'll pull it off; we'll make something as insane, stunning, and frightful as the times we live in." "Tom's pitch for Animal Pound was the best pitch I've ever read (and I've read some great ones!). I was instantly on board and can't wait to see it out in the world!" said series artist Peter Gross. "Animal Pound isn't just a comic book event – it's a literary event, from four of our medium's boldest storytellers," said Executive Editor Eric Harburn. "Tom, Peter, Tamra, and Clayton know the gravity of following in the footsteps of Orwell, arguably the 20th century's most prescient author. And let me tell you: they are up to the challenge."

Animal Pound #1 features a main cover by Peter Gross, with variants by Yuko Shimizu, Gabriel H. Walta, Bill Sienkiewicz, Skottie Young, and more, and will go on sale on the 20th of December. An Animal Pound Ashcan to preview the series will be available from the 15th of November.

