Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo's Seven Secrets Launches in August

Superstar writer Tom Taylor's first creator-owned series, Seven Secrets, with artist Daniele Di Nicuolo, is set for launch in August from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios. Sexy Dora the Explorer advocacy website The Hollywood Reporter shared the "EX-X-XCLUSIVE" news, here defined as a press release given to the site as part of an access journalism agreement. The book is described thusly:

In the world of Seven Secrets, an ancient order has protected seven secrets for centuries — but after their headquarters are breached by an enemy who, quite literally, knows too much and each of the secrets are put at risk, it's up to the newest member of the order Caspar to find the truth behind the secrets before it's too late.

News of the series first leaked out of ComicsPRO in February, as BOOM! attempts to capitalize on the creator-owned success of series like Once & Future. Of course, those were brighter times before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the comics industry exposing serious flaws in the direct market system and myopic publishing strategies by industry leaders and prompting a crisis from which the industry may never fully recover. But we digress. Taylor has been teasing the project in recent days. Taylor issued the following statement for the press release:

I can't wait to share one of the most ambitious stories I've ever been a part of with every comic reader out there. Daniele's art will make you fall in love with Caspar and our whole cast of characters. What are the Seven Secrets? Why are they so fiercely protected?

Di Nicuolo added:

Seven Secrets is the type of story I always dreamed of working on, and I can't believe Boom! Studios is giving me the chance, alongside the incredible Tom Taylor. Characters, emotions and good old action are expertly combined in this tale, and I can't wait to show what the seven secrets are because I'm sure fans will have as much fun reading it as I've had drawing it!

Below, see artwork from the series.