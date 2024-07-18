Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: DC All-In, detective comics, Mikel Janin, ram v, Tom Taylor

Tom Taylor & Mikel Janín New Team On Detective Comics From #1090

Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín are the new team on Detective Comics from #1090 as part of the new DC All-In relaunch for October.

Article Summary Tom Taylor & Mikel Janín to helm Detective Comics #1090 in DC All-In relaunch.

Dynamic duo to explore uncharted territory in Batman's tragic origin story.

New creative team follows after Ram V's tenure on the iconic comic series.

DC All-In aims to offer fresh starts across DC's lineup, perfect for new readers.

Yesterday, ahead of the DC All-In relaunch announcement by Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson, other comic book creators started to tease their own announcements, including Mikel Janín and Tom Taylor. Who, in a semi-coordinated fashion, posted to social media:

Mikel Janín: Are you in? Cause I'm ALL IN

Tom Taylor: I'm ALL IN in October. Announcement getting closer…

Mikel Janín: Almost announcement time… @DCOfficial

Tom Taylor: Almost announcement time… @DCOfficial

Well now the word has leaked. Mikel Janin and Tom Taylor are the new creative team on Detective Comics #1090, taking over from Ram V's run on the series, in October.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1090

Written by Tom Taylor

Art and cover by Mikel Janin

Variant covers by Dan Panosian, Bruno Redondo and Tony Harris

1:25 variant cover by Ashley Wood

All In foil variant by Daniel Sampete $7.99

$4.99 40 pages variant $5.99 card stock

10/23/24

Long ago, the murders of Thomas and Martha Wayne changed Gotham forever. But there is something you never knew about the Dark Knight's tragic origin, which has been lying in wait to strike at Batman ever since that fateful night in Crime Allley. And now, all these years later, this ghost of Gotham's past begins to reveal itself. Superstars Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin team up to bring you a Batman story that will rattle the very foundations of the Dark Knight. Things may never be the same again.

DC All-In is the new relaunch for DC Comics in October, which will encompass the new Absolute Universe line, but also across the board with new creators, new story arcs and new concepts for characters, intended to be a jumping on point for readers for DC Comics as a whole. And you can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story, which has been going since last October.

