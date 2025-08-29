Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged:

Tomorrow Is Gosh!Fest, London Soho's Small Press Comics Festival

Tomorrow is Gosh!Fest, Soho London's new Small Press Comics Festival... and Tonight is Drink And Draw!

Article Summary Gosh!Fest, Soho's new Small Press Comics Festival, launches tomorrow with over 40 cartoonists attending.

The event runs from 11am with back-to-back signings, zines, books, prints, badges, stickers, and more.

Many creators will debut new comics, including titles from Kiera Won, Gareth Hopkins, and Douglas Noble.

Tonight's Drink & Draw kicks off the festivities with artists, creative themes, and prizes at The Royal George.

We mentioned this in Things To Do in London If You Like Comics In August 2025, but that was four weeks ago and Gosh!Fest: A Small Prestival is tomorrow, so maybe it's time for a reminder. As Gosh Comics approaches its fortieth anniversary, it is launching a new annual event to celebrate the self-published and small press work that has always been at the heart of Gosh Comics, whether on Great Russell Street or Berwick Street, Soho. The event kicks off at 11 a.m.

They'll be hosting over forty guests, featuring some of the UK's most talented cartoonists, up-and-comers who have barely published their first zine, to grizzled vets who remember the days of Paul Gravett's Fast Fiction. Hosting local artists and comic makers from across the country, they'll have several group signings back-to-back where you can meet the artists, check out their work and buy their bloody comic books. As well as zines, books, prints, badges, stickers, window painting and more. The event will also be used by a number of creators to launch their latest publications. Throughout the day, guests will even be working on a comic together, right on the tables. To get your hands on the comic made by the guests, Gosh Comics will have a stamp card system, one stamp per signing attended, and if you get four or more, you get a copy free. As a part of the event we'll be running a Drink & Draw tonight with several of the artists who will be attending on the day.

11-12: Will Hedgeland , Ky Lawrence , Jesse Kay , Amelie Ryder-Potter , Kiera Won , Francis Todd , Yetunde Ekuntuyi

, , , , , , 12-1: Rin Edwards , Sar Cousins , Beatrijs Brouwer , Chris King , Rein Lee , Joe Stone , Knifeson Yu

, , , , , , 1-2: Shuning Ji , Beck Kubrick , Jim Hemmingfield , John Powell Jones , Molly Stocks , R.E. Burke , Emilia McKenzie

, , , , , , 2-3: Josh Hicks , Clio Isadora , Ferry Gouw , Shane Melisse , Fred Lanka , Leo Fox , Ed Firth

, , , , , , 3-4: Peony Gent , Ed Stockham , Claude TC , Timothy Winchester , Will Humberstone , Jade King , Lando

, , , , , , 4-5: Adam Falp , Henry Widdicombe , Henry McCausland , Kai Reynolds , Rebecca K Jones , Peter Morey

, , , , , 5-6: Sean Azzopardi, Gareth Hopkins, Douglas Noble, Mark Stafford, Dan White, Fraser Geesin, Patrick Wray, John Riordan

Here are a few titles debuting at the event. Yeah, you're going to need a bigger bag.

Kiera Won will be launching her new zine, [Look it's me] and bringing along her previous zines, [ToTo bunny] and [tangled ribbon]

will be launching her ‪ Gareth A Hopkins will be launching both Telephone and Skulls As Eggs.

will be launching both Telephone and Skulls As Eggs. ‪ Douglas Noble ‬ ‪will launch a new Strip For Me title, Arkhipov. "Arkhipov is a mood. Images set in conflict with one another. Fire and everything that comes after. A mystery with an inevitable solution."

‬ ‪will launch a new Strip For Me title, Arkhipov. "Arkhipov is a mood. Images set in conflict with one another. Fire and everything that comes after. A mystery with an inevitable solution." Fred DeLenka will be launching Demon Faggots vol 4.

will be launching Demon Faggots vol 4. Elly Bazigos will be debuting her new short comic Tiny Girl. " This is the first work I've made which is completely fictional/not based on true story or accounts. But Tiny Girl is real now that I've written her so."

Bleeding Cool (or rather, me) will be in attendance, getting in someone's way no doubt, before slinking off to the pub with a lot of comics. As well as the Drink And Draw tonight, with some of the cartoonists attending, including cartoonist in residence Mark Stafford, and creators Leo Fox and Kiera Won, hosted by Broken Frontier's Andy Oliver and Gosh's Will Humberstone. Meet at Gosh! on Berwick Street, Soho for 6.30pm, head over to The Royal George for 7pm.

"Once everyone has grabbed a seat and a drink, we'll start three short rounds of drawing, with each guest artist setting their own drawing theme. Gosh! will have the artists work on sale and may even have some prizes for their favourite drawings! We will likely wrap up by 9.30pm, but staying afterwards to continue the fun is more than welcome."

Going to be a fun weekend! And if you are reading this and want to say hello, please do!

