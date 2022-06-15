Tony Stark, Iron Man, Addicted To Roller Skating Now?

So, Tony Stark is out of rehab in today's Iron man #209 after three months, and does what he obviously was going to do, propose to Patsy Walker, who both took him there and brought him back. Tony Stark has issues with morphine, alcohol and the Power Cosmic, which must have meant for some fun conversations sat in a circle on little chairs. But some addictions never go away, it seems, no matter how long you suppress them. So with Iron Man under assault from a foe who is taking away what powers his old emergency armour has, it sees him resort to whatever is left. And it turns out that it is the real hard stuff. The equivalent of finding the absinthe at the back of the cupboard when everything else has been poured away.

Because I am sure that you remember this one, even if Tony Stark struggles to bring it to mind.

Iron Man on roller sketches. Note the use of the word "use". As Father Ted showed us, one can really get addicted to those as well.

Even if it is some time since Iron Man "used" them, they always seem to come back at the most opportune time. Here are a few highlights over the decades.

Yup, just like the booze, the morphine and the power cosmic, Tony Stark clearly has a problem with the old rollerskating.

IRON MAN #20

MARVEL COMICS

MAR221030

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Angel Unzueta (CA) Alex Ross

TONY STARK POPS THE QUESTION!

With Korvac, the Power Cosmic and a nasty morphine addiction now behind him, a freshly humanized Tony Stark has returned from rehab to the world hoping to show folks that's he's okay, highly functional and ready to re-engage. So of course it's time for him to face off against an angry hyper-intelligent gorilla. When the public unveiling of a new Stark Supercomputer goes awry and the machine's hairy 400-lb chess opponent decides to break loose in the city, it all leaves Tony feeling a little anxious. Can Patsy Walker provide any shelter in this new storm, or does it just mean more clouds are gathering?

RATED T+ In Shops: Jun 15, 2022 SRP: $3.99