Tony Stark's Next Armor Is Bigger Than Usual In Hulk/Thor Banner War

Marvel published Hulk/Thor Banner Of War Alpha #1 this week, with the second part, Thor #25 to follow next week. We already ran previews for both, but here, courtesy of ComiXology, is a look at the third chapter, Hulk #7. Potential spoilers if you haven't read Thor #25, which we haven't apart from last week's preview, but when have we let that stop us?

As Banner's mind palace is under assault. But it appears that the moment has been prepared for.

As Tony Stark has turned up with a Celestial-based Iron Man armour to join the fight with Thor against this newly powered-up Hulk.

Okay, we interrupt this preview to a flashback, first to King In Black #3, in which Tony Stark first piloted a Celestial, through symbiotic remote control.

Which was referenced in Hulk #1, as the Hulk used the existence of an Iron Man/Celestial experiment as a dimensional gateway to leave the Earth.

Back to the preview now, you have been very good.

Because as we all know, the Hulk is the strongest one that is… even more than Thor now.

And even more, it seems, for a Celestial…

