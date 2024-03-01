Posted in: Comics, Top Cow | Tagged: kickstarter, marc silvestri, The Complete Darkness, The Darkness, Top Cow Comics

Top Cow Launches Kickstarter for The Complete Darkness Collection

Top Cow has launched a Kickstarter for the 90s antihero series The Darkness Complete Collection Vol. 3.

A new series of The Darkness is returning to comics in 2025. As a prelude, publisher Top Cow is launching a Kickstarter for The Complete Darkness Collection Vol. 3. This Kickstarter will, at last, allow fans to continue their collection while introducing new fans to Jackie Estacado and his world of mayhem with new freebie and add-on collectibles exclusive to backers, including a chance to own The Darkness: Source Book featuring a brand new cover by Top Cow founder and series co-creator Marc Silvestri which launched yesterday. This is a follow-up to Top Cow's previous Kickstarter campaign for Volume 2.

Marc Silvestri said, "The Darkness is my all-time favorite comic anti-hero. He is given the ability to wield an elemental power that surrounds us and control a demonic army while fighting his darkest impulses at the same time. This Kickstarter allows us to reminisce about his adventures as we look forward to a new Jackie next year. Pre-registration is open now."

In The Complete Darkness Collection Volume 3, mob hitman Jackie is faced with a whole new set of enemies, including both The Angelus and The Magdalena. The volume collects The Darkness #41-64, The Darkness: Infinity, The Darkness: Black Sails. and The Darkness: Wanted Dead by legendary creators such as writers Paul Jenkins, Ron Marz, David Lapham, Brian Bucellato, and David Wohl, and artists Dale Keown, Eric Basaldua, Romano Molenaar, Francis Manapul, Keu Cha, Mark Texiera, Roger Cruz and more. The Volume 3 hardcover will have an exclusive Kickstarter dust jacket, and every copy will include a limited edition bookplate signed by Marc Silvestri.

"We're excited to release the third volume hardcover collection for the original Darkness series," Top Cow President Matt Hawkins and writer of Postal and Swing) said, "It's gratifying to have a character and a body of work that reaches this level of 'nostalgia.'"

For the fans who are still searching for Volumes 1 and 2 of The Complete Darkness, Top Cow announced that they will make new printed editions available via a special backer tier. Top Cow has also confirmed that Jackie Estacado will return in a new series debuting in 2025, which loyal and new fans can prepare for with The Darkness: Source Book, where readers can review the history of Jackie and all the major players of his saga and Marc Silvestri's handpicked The Darkness Gallery along with his commentary about each piece of art. This sourcebook will provide a sneak peek into the new The Darkness series reboot that's coming in 2025.

"Everyone at Top Cow has been so grateful for the support that our fans have been giving us," Marc Silvestri said, "and we look forward to all our backers unboxing their rewards and getting excited for the new The Darkness series next year!" It's live now.

