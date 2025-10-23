Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: elseworlds, green lantern, Green Lantern Dark, Tangent, Tate Brombdal, trans, Werther Dell'Edra

Trans Green Lantern Introduced In The Last Issue Of Green Lantern Dark

A trans Green Lantern is Introduced in the final issue of Green Lantern Dark #7, written by Tate Brombdal and drawn by Werther Dell'Edra

Article Summary Green Lantern Dark #7 introduces a trans Green Lantern in its final Elseworlds tale set in the Tangent Universe.

Written by Tate Brombal and drawn by Werther Dell'Edera, the story blends horror and fairy tales with DC lore.

Rina Mori discovers her connection to a mystical Lantern legacy, facing Solomon Grundy and a zombie army.

The Parliament of the Green is revealed, sharing the history and struggles of previous Green Lanterns.

Today's final issue Green Lantern Dark brings to an end the this Elseworlds tale set in the Tangent Universe, drawn by Something Is Killing The Children co-creator Werther Dell'Edra and written by SIKTV spinoff House Of Slaughter writer Tate Bromdal. Where horror and fairy tale meets the DC Universe, in a world of darkness, overrun by Solomon Grundy and his zombie army, the town of Lantern's Light, has one young woman, Rina Mori, who believed in the legends and that she can fight back the darkness, and becomes a Green Lantern in the Tangent mode, more mystical, closer to the Golden Age Green Lantern. At the end of issue 6, we met a new group of women.

And in its final issue seven, published by DC Comics yesterday, they are revealed as the Parliament Of The Green, three of the Lanterns who came before her..

And we learn a little about their past and their road to the Lantern flame.

And one born of ancient royalty, but choosing a different path for herself, transforming herself in the process, and suggesting a trans history for this particular character in history.

Writer Tate Brombal posetd on BlueSky yesterday, where he sais "Green Lantern Dark comes to a close today. My first project at DC, which led to Batgirl and so much more. This book means more to me than anyone will ever know. I'm very proud of it. This story was only ever supposed to be one issue, then Ben Abernathy saw something in it and pushed to have it expanded to seven as part of the Elseworlds relaunch. He took a risk on me, and I'm so grateful he did. We struggled for months to land an artist, then a conversation over food in Rome led to Werther Dell'Edera demanding he draw it. We've become such good friends since then, and this book would NOT be what it is without him. I feel so lucky to call such a master my friend and collaborator. Werther brought on Giovanna Niro, another master who now EVERYBODY wants to work with. Look at her colors, and you'll see why. Tom Napolitano has become the man I trust with my words, and the artistry he brings to the voices in this book are unparalleled. I love this team! And finally, Andrea Shea joined this book after it was well into production, but she is the reason it came together so wonderfully. Alongside Ash Padilla (and Marquis Draper for a time), this was an editorial dream team. They loved and treasured this story as much as us. I never thought I'd write a Green Lantern story, until I found this one. I hope it helps make the world a little bit brighter."

Green Lantern Dark #7 by Tate Brombal, Werther Dell'Edera

As New England descends into darkness, the Green Lantern finally learns the truth behind her abilities and the long lineage of Lanterns that came before her. But is it too late? All the while, the evil plan of the wicked witch of Providence, Demona, is coming to fruition, and it's keen to devour the planet whole! With the fate of not just New England but what's left of the world hanging in the balance, the Lantern's light will face down the void itself in this cataclysmic final issue of Green Lantern Dark!

