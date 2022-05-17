Transformers #43 Preview: All Good Things Must End

Preview Transformers #43, the final issue of the ongoing as IDW's Transformers Saga nears its conclusion. We say "nears" because though this is a final issue, it's not the final issue. That will be the oversized and overpriced Transformers: Fate of Cybertron special coming the following month. You thought you were gonna get out of this without coughing up an extra eight bucks, Robobronies? Think again! Check out the preview below.

TRANSFORMERS #43

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220501

MAR220502 – TRANSFORMERS #43 CVR B DEER – $5.99

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Stefano Simeone

End of the road! Optimus Prime leads the Autobots in a desperate battle on multiple fronts-against the maniacal Decepticons, against the swarming Insecticlones, against the teeming rust worms, against Cybertron itself. But how many problems will the Autobots be able to solve and what offer could stop their journey? An extra-long final issue leading to next month's Transformers Special 2022!

In Shops: 5/18/2022

SRP: $5.99

