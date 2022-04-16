Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl #2 Preview: The Big Reveal

Cassie Sandsmark is going to reveal who killed Hippolyta… but not during this preview of Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl #2. You gotta save something to get the people to buy the issue, after all. Will Cassie get it right? Check out the preview below.

TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS: WONDER GIRL #2

DC Comics

0222DC043

0222DC044 – Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl #2 Babs Tarr Cover – $4.99

(W/A/CA) Joelle Jones

"Trial of the Amazons" part six! Cassie Sandsmark has discovered the culprit and is shocked to learn it is one of their own. Justice must be served, but as tradition dictates, nothing can interrupt the trial once under way. Now it's up to the Esquecida and their headstrong leader, Yara Flor, to take a stand for what is right. The future of the Amazons depends on it!

In Shops: 4/19/2022

SRP: $3.99

