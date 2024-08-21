Turtles, Star Trek, Godzilla, Sonic in IDW November 2024 Full Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, november 2024, sonic, tmnt

Chris Burnham and Darick Robertson join Jason Aaron for a thrilling Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles saga.

Star Trek: Lower Decks launches as an ongoing series from Eisner-nominated creators Ryan North and Derek Charm.

Godzilla takes on new adventures with epic finales, and Sonic celebrates its milestone 75th issue in style.

Bleeding Cool has a first look at IDW Publishing's full solicits and solicitations for November 2024, as well as December 2024, with Chris Burnham and then Darick Robertson joining Jason Aaron on the ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as the launch of an ongoing Star Trek: Lower Decks series by Ryan North and Derek Charm .

Other titles include Monster High, The Exorcism at 1600 Penn, Best of DC War Artist's Edition and the graphic novel Yars Rising.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (2024) #4

(COVER A: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE)

Chris Burnham returns to art duties this issue as we finally learn the fate of Donatello! Trapped in a mutant zoo and forced to fight rich men looking for a thrill, his mind is still broken since last we saw him. As mysterious forces gather against him, can Donnie gather himself to defeat these enemies and set himself free? Superstar writer Jason Aaron continues his exploration of the individual Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, setting the stage for their reunion.

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Burnham), C (Eastman),

D (J. Gonzo), E (Burnham),

1:25 (Earls), 1:50 (Robertson),

1:75 (Bermejo), 1:100 (Rivera)

Story Jason Aaron

Art Chris Burnham

32 Pages • $4.99 • NOV 2024

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (2024) #5

(COVER A: JAVIER FERNANDEZ)

What has been going on in New York while the Turtles have been scattered across the globe? A dangerous district attorney has come into power, and he's got a grudge against mutantkind. Backed by some powerful benefactors who have designs of their own for the city, he's doing everything he can to stoke hatred against the mutants. With the TMNT absent, someone needs to step in and stop this power grab – and figure out who is backing this nefarious new enemy. Enter Casey Jones! Jason Aaron completes his first story arc for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, teaming with legendary artist Darick Robertson, co-creator of The Boys!

Story Jason Aaron

Art Darick Robertson

32 Pages • $4.99 • DEC 2024

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Chan), C (Eastman),

D ( J. Gonzo Holiday Variant),

E (Robertson), 1:25 (Earls),

1:50 (Robertson), 1:75 (Bermejo),

1:100 (Guarnido)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN II— RE-EVOLUTION #4

(COVER A: ESCORZA BROTHERS)

The criminal underworld's takeover of New York City is ongoing, and the violence is escalating as the city is overwhelmed by gang warfare in the streets. When coordinated attacks threaten to fully destroy the Resistance, April executes an untested contingency plan, and her allies and enemies alike must flee to safety. With the city so dangerous, though, there's few places of sanctuary left. As Resistance survivors retreat to an old stronghold, the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles must reconcile the past with the present in the penultimate issue of the Re- Evolution story! The saga continues as legendary TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman reassembles the acclaimed creative team for the next epic chapter of The Last Ronin!

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Eastman), C (Bishop),

1:25 (Williams II),

1:50 (Federici),

1:75 (Escorzas B&W),

1:100 (Eastman B&W)

Story Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz

Art Escorza Brothers, Ben Bishop

52 Pages • $8.99 • JAN 2025

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT NATION #2

(COVER A: JAVIER FERNANDEZ)

Assist an old enemy in breaking into a highly restricted, heavily guarded, famously classified government facility? It's not exactly the freewheeling road trip Raphael had in mind, but with Pepperoni's life in the balance, he's diving in headfirst. It's the point of no return as Raph and Metalhead breach Area 51! Surrounded by the E.P.F.'s coveted technology, Metalhead's motives come to light. He'll stop at nothing to commandeer the secrets of this dimension! Time is running out for Raph to find Pepperoni and use his strength for good…but a clean plan is off the table when old friends call out for help. Last Ronin co-writer Tom Waltz and artist Vincenzo Federici continue Raphael's desert detour in Part II of "Attack on Area 51"! Then, in Erik Burnham and Mateus Santolouco's heart-pounding backup story, Casey Jones endures Karai's grueling test of loyalty—and a run in with Bebop and Rocksteady gives him an idea…

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Federici), 1:10 (Santolouco)

Story Tom Waltz, Erik Burnham

Art Vincenzo Federici, Mateus Santolouco

40 Pages • $5.99 • NOV 2024

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT NATION #3

(COVER A: JAVIER FERNANDEZ)

It's all hands on deck for the E.P.F. as Metalhead infiltrates the central data center and sets his sights on a new target: Madame Null! Meanwhile, Raphael fights to free Mondo, Seymour, and Pigeon Pete. But how did they come to be captives in the first place? Area 51 holds infinite secrets…and when Director Braunze is briefed on the security breach, his command decision will introduce a new player who's poised to deliver a striking blow to the invaders. Escape isn't looking easy in Part III of Tom Waltz and Vincenzo Federici's "Attack on Area 51"! Plus, in the third installment of Erik Burnham and Mateus Santolouco's backup, Karai's powers remain unchecked and an impossible order forces Casey Jones into a corner. The time has come for him to decide where his allegiance lies.

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Federici), 1:10 (Santolouco)

Story Tom Waltz, Erik Burnham

Art Vincenzo Federici, Mateus Santolouco

40 Pages • $5.99 • DEC 2024

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: NIGHTWATCHER #4

(COVER A: FERO PE)

As a new district attorney takes office in New York City, stoking backlash against the acceptance and political progress mutants have been striving for, Nightwatcher is on the hunt for the Mutant Town crime boss Lao Ban. The only lead to Lao Ban is already trying to escape the city, though, and there's no guarantee he'll give up the intel Nightwatcher needs. If Nightwatcher can't persuade him to turn on Lao Ban, the trail will go cold…and they aren't the only one who's been tracking down Lao Ban's loose end.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Lankry), 1:10 (Ba)

Story Juni Ba

Art Fero Pe

32 Pages • $3.99 • DEC 2024

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #19

(COVER A: DAN SCHOENING)

Security expert and entrepreneur Ken Ziff, who believes his security system is the most advanced in the world, publicly dares the criminals of the city to try to steal from his repository of gold bullion! This draws the attention of not just intergalactic criminal mastermind Old Hob, who is stuck on Earth and eager to build a new empire, but Krang, who wants the precious metal for his own purposes. Naturally, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stand in the way of such a robbery, but something else lurks in Ziff's vault that could spell the Turtles' doom! Saturday Morning Adventures continues with…"Bullion for You."

Additional Covers Offered: B (Arq)

Story Erik Burnham

Art Dan Schoening

32 Pages • $3.99 • NOV 2024

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BEST OF MONDO GECKO

(COVER A: JAMES BIGGIE)

He's green, he skateboards, he's AIN'T NO TURTLE! DUDE!!! It's the Best of Mondo Gecko! Relive Mondo's best moments from past to present! It's gonna be TOTALLY RADICAL! Collects TMNT Adventures #18, TMNT (2011) #40, a story from TMNT: Amazing Adventures #8, and—REPRINTED FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER—TTMNT Presents: Merdude and Mondo Gecko #2!

Story & Art Various

100 Pages • $6.99 • DEC 2024

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BLACK, WHITE, AND GREEN

An anthology of standalone TMNT one-shots in a new artistic style that brings some of the most popular voices in the wider comics world. See the turtles as you've never seen them before: in bold black, white, and green! This anthology of fresh yet evergreen Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles short stories brings together powerhouse artists and writers, many of whom have never before worked on this iconic franchise. Each creator gives the characters their own personal take while honoring the comic history that made them beloved characters in the first place. Talent ranges from indie up-and-comers to heavy hitters, highlighting diversity and unique voices.

Collects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Black, White, and Green #1–4.

Story Declan Shalvey, Dave Baker, Jesse Lonergan, Gigi Dutreix, Lorenzo Hall, Paulina Ganucheau, Gavin Smith, Tyler Boss, Javier Rodríguez, Mikey Way, Jock, Dom Reardon, Dave Wielgosz, Carlos Giffoni, Cameron Chittock, Lee Garbett, Pat Gleason, Chris Condon, Jeremy Holt

Art Declan Shalvey, Jesse Lonergan, Gigi Dutreix, Paulina Ganucheau, Gavin Smith, Tyler Boss, Javier Rodríguez, Nikola Cizmesija, Jock, Dom Reardon, Riley Rossmo, Alexis Ziritt, Michael Shelfer, Lee Garbett, Pat Gleason, Carson Thorn, Sebastián Píriz

152 Pages • $21.99 • TPB NOV 2024

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE ARMAGEDDON GAME DELUXE EDITION

The story that changed the world of the TMNT collected in one giant volume! Read how the Rat King's nefarious game challenges the Turtles like nothing before. Experience the complete story of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game in chronological order, featuring every prelude issue and tie-in! For millennia, the Pantheon have played a deadly game with the mortal world, levying human lives as pawns in pursuit of victory. Now, the most deranged of the Pantheon has enacted his final gambit to end the Armageddon Game forever! The only thing standing in the Rat King's way? The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, armed with training by the Shredder! They'll begin a dangerous quest to seek out allies against Rat King's trio of terror: Krang, Baxter Stockman, and Madame Null. It's a mission that will see the Turtles spread out across New York City…and across multiple dimensions! Collects the Annual 2021, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Free Comic Book Day 2022, Opening Moves #1–2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #131–139, The Alliance #1–6, and The Armageddon Game #1–8 in official reading order. This deluxe edition also includes story notes from writers Tom Waltz and Sophie Campbell, a full cover gallery, and development art.

Story Tom Waltz, Sophie Campbell, Erik Burnham, Wil Robson, Juni Ba, Paul Allor

Art Vincenzo Federici, Fero Pe, Casey Maloney, Pablo Tunica, Roi Mercado, Wil Robson, Juni Ba, Sophie Campbell, Pablo Verdugo

736 Pages • $79.99 • HC DEC 2024

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN LOST YEARS—THE COVERS

You've read the series—now revel in all the beautiful cover artwork created for the prequel to the New York Times best-selling graphic novel! Includes over 125 pieces of cover art created for the series from co-creator Kevin Eastman and artists Ben Bishop, SL Gallant, Gavin Smith, Mateus Santolouco, Michael Dooney, Steve Lavigne, Jim Lawson, Ciro Nieli, Sophie Campbell, and more!

Art Kevin Eastman, Ben Bishop, SL Gallant, Gavin Smith, Mateus Santolouco, Michael Dooney, Steve Lavigne, Jim Lawson, Ciro Nieli, Sophie Campbell, and more

144 Pages • $29.99 • HC NOV 2024

GODZILLA: SKATE OR DIE #5

(COVER A: LOUIE JOYCE)

The punks risked their lives to get to their beloved skate park…and now, trapped hundreds of feet below it in a secret military base, they'll have to risk everything to escape. Godzilla and Varan were both drawn to the base because of human meddling with alien tech… but now, even with the tech destroyed, Varan's rampage shows no sign of stopping. Does this group of skater punks need to…help Godzilla? Find out in the epic finale of Godzilla: Skate or Die!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Ba)

Story & Art Louie Joyce

32 Pages • $4.99 • NOV 2024

GODZILLA: HERE THERE BE DRAGONS II— SONS OF GIANTS #5

(COVER A: INAKI MIRANDA)

There's a reason Godzilla, Rodan, Mothra, and Hedorah gathered in ancient Rome… There's a reason the Sons of Giants have convened… There's a reason Lewis and Clark were sent on their expedition in the first place…and it all comes down to KING GHIDORAH. Well, King Ghidorah and one final dark, terrible secret… Witness the ancient origins of King Ghidorah, harkening back to Rome and a battle with Hercules, in the explosive finale of Sons of Giants!

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Smith), 1:10 (Smith B&W Full Art)

Story Frank Tieri

Art Inaki Miranda

32 Pages • $4.99 • NOV 2024

GODZILLA RIVALS: KINGGHIDORAH VS. SPACEGODZILLA

(COV ER A: KEVIN ANTHONY CATALAN)

SERIES FINALE!

On Musashi Island, Ryuichi had a family. He had a mother, father, a little sister….he had a childhood. KAIJU took it all. Now, uncertain that his estranged father is alive, Ryuichi is returning to Musashi Island in hopes of finding and rescuing the man. The only problem? The island is a frequent battleground between the dreaded King Ghidorah and the terrible SpaceGodzilla! Follow along as cult-favorite Dave Baker (Mary Tyler MooreHawk, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Black, White & Green) and rising star Kevin Anthony Catalan (Space Knights) take Ryuichi somewhere he never wanted to go again in the FINAL ISSUE OF GODZILLA RIVALS!

Additional Covers Offered:

B (J. Gonzo), 1:10 (Federici)

Story Dave Baker

Art Kevin Anthony Catalan

52 Pages • $7.99 • NOV 2024

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #1

(COVER A: DEREK CHARM)

ALL-NEW ONGOING SERIES! Hot off their Eisner nomination for Lower Decks tie-in Shax's Best Day, stellar duo Ryan North and Derek Charm are kicking off a brandnew ongoing series that's a big fun adventure on a big fun ship… …wherein Dr. T'Ana saves the crew from a virulent, purple-boiled disease that is sure to—Wait, no, everyone's cured pretty quickly, actually. Okay…wherein Deep Space 2's distress call is mysteriously cut off and the crew has to—Wait, nope, they just needed some help resetting their comms systems. ALL RIGHT, WHEREIN Mariner gets so totally frustrated with the lack of thrills aboard the Cerritos that she drags her friends into a holodeck adventure that would definitely kill them in reality! Should totally provide them all with a sense of purpose and well-being, right? Right. Or at least it would have. If the U.S.S. Bonaventure hadn't shown back up from the Delta Triangle to provide them with a real challenge. It's time to explore a ghost ship, baby!

Story Ryan North

Art Derek Charm

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Huang), 1:10 (Fenoglio)

32 Pages • $4.99 • NOV 2024

STAR TREK: DEFIANT #21

(COVER A: ÁNGEL UNZUETA)

Spock and Sela are trapped in the belly of the Romulan warbird Taredrix and General Revo's coup. The three of them are the only living souls who know of the impending Romulan supernova. With Revo offering Sela the choice between death or a seat at the head of the empire itself, Spock will learn the answer to the question of what drives the universe ever forward: sheer willpower or blood? Meanwhile, it's up to Worf, B'Elanna, and Ro to save the pastoral planet Antara from the hostile Romulans seeking to take it as their own.

Additional Covers Offered: Variant B (Wu), 1:10 (Shalvey)

Story Christopher Cantwell

Art Ángel Unzueta

32 Pages • $4.99 • NOV 2024

STAR TREK #26

(COVER A: RAMON ROSANAS)

In its escape from the Delta Quadrant, the U.S.S. Theseus has landed in an unknown sector of space that appears safer—if not a hundred years younger—than their own. There, the crew receive a signal from an oncoming ship: the U.S.S. Enterprise. Captain James T. Kirk is hailing. The two crews join together in the race against Lore's wave of destruction, convinced there must be some countermeasure that will save their universes from complete annihilation. But will their combined bravery and brainpower be enough? Or is it already too late for both their timelines?

Additional Covers Offered: B (Hernandez), 1:10 (Bartok*) *1:10 is a connecting variant cover on Star Trek #25-30.

Story Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

Art Angel Hernandez

32 Pages • $4.99 • NOV 2024

STAR TREK: SONS OF STAR TREK

From the mighty pen of acclaimed writer Morgan Hampton comes a new four-part miniseries spinning out of IDW's Eisner-nominated Star Trek and fan-favorite Star Trek: Defiant series! In the aftermath of Kahless' harrowing Day of Blood, Jake Sisko struggles to find his place in the universe now that his family has been reunited and his father, Benjamin Sisko, has once again saved the galaxy. Meanwhile, Nog faces the challenges of being the first Ferengi in Starfleet and Alexander Rozhenko is recovering mentally and emotionally from his time as one of Kahless' devout followers. Although his father, Worf, was able to break him away from the Red Path cult, Alexander is haunted by his actions during the bloody coup and is unsure of his ability to atone for the devastation he caused. Jake, Alexander, and Nog find their stories intertwined as they're thrust into an alternate reality full of lessons that may be just what the doctor ordered! Collects Star Trek: Sons of Star Trek #1–4.

Story Morgan Hampton

Art Angel Hernandez

128 Pages • $17.99 • NOV 2024

THE EXORCISM AT 1600 PENN #2

(COVER A: VANESA DEL REY)

After Mara was involved in what students called a satanic and violent incident at school, the First Family worries that she's succumbing to the stress of being the daughter of the first female president. But unbeknownst to them, a dark force looms from the doomscrolling shadows… Meanwhile, the Havana Syndrome situation is causing tension in the Oval Office as President Kelly's trusted circle advises military action that could tip the global scale to World War III, despite her better instincts. Can President Kelly save both her family and the world from the political spotlight, or is something more sinister pulling all the strings? From the pen of rising star comics writer Hannah Rose May (Rogue's Gallery) and acclaimed artist Vanesa Del Rey (Scarlet Witch) comes this year's most psychologically chilling tale!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Lotay)

Story Hannah Rose May

Art Vanesa Del Rey

32 Pages • $4.99 • DEC 2024

THE HUNGER AND THE DUSK:

BOOK TWO #4

(COVER A: CHRIS WILDGOOSE)

Lovesick, travel weary, and more certain than ever that he's completely out of his depth, Cal reaches the Icemane camp to make amends for the broken alliance. Will his reunion with Tara be everything he's hoped, or are her wounds too deep to mend? He'll need to get through Troth to find out, and with other unwelcome visitors clawing at the gates, it may be too late for everyone.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Chiang)

Story G. Willow Wilson

Art Chris Wildgoose

36 Pages • $4.99 • NOV 2024

EARTHDIVERS, VOL. 3: 1776

Join or die! New York Times bestselling author Stephen Graham Jones and artist Davide Gianfelice are back in action for the next chapter of their heart-pounding historical sci-fi slasher Earthdivers! A team of time-traveling Indigenous survivors had one goal: save the world from an American apocalypse by sending one of their own on a suicide trip to kill Christopher Columbus and coursecorrect world history. Mission accomplished? Maybe not. Blood is still soaking into the sands of San Salvador as Tad's friends suffer the consequences of his actions—and their own slippery moral rationalizations—620 years in the future. Faced with a choice to watch the world crumble or double down on their cause, the path is clear for Seminole woman Emily: it's personal now, and there's no better time and place to take another stab at America than Philadelphia, 1776. But where violence just failed them, she has a new plan: pass as a man, infiltrate the Founding Fathers, and use only wit and words to carve out a better future in the Declaration of Independence. No need to cut throats this time…right? The next chapter of the critically acclaimed sci-fi epic is here in Earthdivers Vol. 3. Collects Earthdivers #11–16.

Story Stephen Graham Jones

Art Davide Gianfelice

208 Pages • $21.99 • DEC 2024

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #75

(COVER A: YUI KARASUNO OF SONIC TEAM)

The higher they fly…the harder they fall. It's time for a double-sized arc finale! If Clutch can't win, he'll take everyone down with him… trapped in a flying battleship set to explode, on a collision course with Central City! Can Sonic find a way to thwart Clutch's maniacal vengeance? Identities are revealed, plans are in motion, and there's no going back now.

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Fonseca), C (Thomas),

1:10 (Fourdraine Full Art),

1:25 (Yardley), 1:50 (Hesse)

Story Evan Stanley

Art Min Ho Kim, Evan Stanley

52 Pages • $6.99 • NOV 2024

MONSTER HIGH: HOWLIDAY HAUNT

(COVER A: SONIA LIAO)

Happy Howlidays, ghouls. Blankets of snow have settled over Monster High, which can only mean that the Howliday Ball is around the coroner. There's nothing quite like a school dance to scare up some defrightful drama. Spotted: Sparks flying between Frankie Stein and Johnny Spirit, Monster High's ultimate bad boy. After 3,000 years of detention, the ghost is still stirring up trouble, so what could he want with the darling daughter of our headmaster? Could it be that Frankie's electric personality has finally melted the bad boy's ice-cold heart? –XOXO CryptCrier

Additional Covers Offered:

B (Fulmore)

Story Ben Kahn

Art Sonia Liao

40 Pages • $5.99 • DEC 2024

MONSTER HIGH: NEW SCAREMESTER #4

(COVER A: ARIELLE JOVELLANOS)

Whispers are skittering through the hallways of Monster High, spine-chilling rumors about the hottest new piece of gossip: me. So let me introduce myself and set the record straight. The name's CryptCrier. You don't know who I am, but I'm diesturbingly familiar with you all… Your dubious deeds have been done in the dark…and it's about time they come to light. And that's why I'm here, boos. After all, secrets don't make fiends. –XOXO CryptCrier

Additional Covers Offered: B (Camacho)

Story Jacque Aye

Art Caroline Shuda

32 Pages • $4.99 • DEC 2024

MY LITTLE PONY: THE STORM OF ZEPHYR HEIGHTS #3

(COVER A: JUSTASUTA)

As Equestria's catastrophic weather tears apart the kingdom, Princess Zipp and her Mane 6 discover the source of the chaos…and meet a favorite Friendship Is Magic pony?! Princesses Zipp and Pipp must work together to quell the dangers of Cloudsdale as Izzy and Hitch take flight in the Zeppelin, set on protecting their kingdom and their friends. In this climactic end of the Zephyr Heights saga, secrets of the past are revealed, friendships are strengthened, and a new leader finds their way to power! A must-read for Pony fans!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Coller)

Story Jeremy Whitley

Art Andy Price, Kate Sherron

48 Pages • $6.99 • NOV 2024

MY LITTLE PONY: BEST OF PRINCESS CELESTIA

(COVER A: BRENDA HICKEY)

Peek behind the rainbow mane of Princess Celestia to discover the greatest hits of Equestria's favorite princess! Fly your way through tales of sisterly love, magical schools, and even the mighty princess disguising herself as a commoner! With all her kindness, there's a reason Princess Celestia remains the shining ruler of the land! Collecting My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic #17 and #65, My Little Pony Micro-Series #8, and My Little Pony: Friends Forever #38.

Story & Art Various

100 Pages • $7.99 • DEC 2024

MY LITTLE PONY: KENBUCKY ROLLER DERBY

Tear up the rink with your favorite ponies in this standalone My Little Pony comic adventure! Lace up your skates, everypony, we're heading to the Kenbucky Roller Derby! After getting rejected from the local roller derby team, Sunny sets out to form her own. With help from team manager Pipp, ClipTrot super-sleuth, and retired derby legend Tracy Tailspin, they seek to recruit more skaters to win the Kenbucky Derby, the toughest championship in Equestria. Can the newly formed Maretime Bay Brawlers battle their way through the competition to take home the trophy? Or has Sunny just signed her friends up for rink rash and disappointment? Collects My Little Pony: Kenbucky

Roller Derby #1–5.

Story Casey Gilly, Amy Chase

Art Natalie Haines, Kate Sherron

128 Pages • $17.99 • TPB NOV 2024

BEST OF DC WAR ARTIST'S EDITION

A new printing of the classic Best of DC War Artist's Edition. DC Comics produced some of the very finest war comics ever, by some of the best artists in the field. This spectacular Artist's Edition includes an amazing selection of stories by the best of the best: Heath, Kirby, Kubert, Severin, and Toth—a veritable pantheon of classic war artists doing what they do best. Measuring 12"x 17", these complete stories are scanned from the original artwork and reproduced to the exacting standards that have garnered IDW numerous Eisner Awards for the Artist's Edition series. If you are a fan of classic DC war comics, you cannot afford to miss this incredible book! 180 Pages • $150.00 • HC NOV 2024

YARS RISING

(COVER A: ASHLEIGH HETRICK)

Computer hacker Emi Kimura and her friends must deal with a job gone wrong…on their home turf! This original comic story is a prequel to Atari's new YARS RISING video game.

Story Adam Tierney

Art Ele Bruni

32 Pages • $4.99 • NOV 2024

