Tweedledum & Tweedledee Go Down Gotham's Medical Rabbit Hole, Today

Tweedledum and Tweedledee are Batman villains, Dumfree Tweed and Deever Tweed, cousins who resemble each other so closely that they are often mistaken for identical twins. Although Tweedledum and Tweedledee are most often depicted as being the leaders of their own criminal organization, they sometimes are reimagined as the henchmen of the Joker. At one point Dumfree Tweed was shot in the head and was replaced by his own twin brother Dumson Tweed had taken his place.

In The New 52, they are reintroduced as the Tweed Brothers, working with Mad Hatter, now with superhuman strength and resistance. But times change and in the new Batman: Urban Legends #9 by Sam Johns and Karl Mostert, they have a new foe to fight. As the March Hare crashes with then, we learn they have given up being Gotham supervillains, have taken their money out and have retired. But Deever Tweed is suffering from his super-criminal lifestyle.

Leaving Dumfree Tweed to care for Deever Tweed – though not at the Gotham pharmacy, it seems.

Nor at the 24 hour Gotham clinic…

Nor on the phones trying to buy health insurance…

It looks like bureaucracy and a broken healthcare system are the greatest villains of all in Gotham… as a very literal Alice In Wonderland logic comes to the Tweedle Boys.

I guess it's back to supercriminality for Tweedledum and Tweedledee… which reminds me, I really need to sort out my US health insurance before flying to San Diego Comic-Con in a couple of weeks… maybe they should just try throwing up blood in a hospital to get someone's attention in another story within the comic…

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #9 CVR A KHARY RANDOLPH (FEAR STATE)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Khary Randolph

Written by Brandon Thomas, Alyssa Wong, Dan Watters, and Sam Johns Art by Cian Tormey, Vasco Georgiev, Nikola Cizmesija, and Karl Mostert Outsiders story: "FEAR STATE" TIE-IN! The Fearful has turned the Outsiders against each other! Tim Drake has entered the fray to save the manipulated team, but it won't be enough. The future of the Outsiders depends on the Signal, but he'll need help…from the world of Future State. Signal, meet Future State Duke Thomas, and listen to every warning he has to deliver! Batwoman story: "FEAR STATE" TIE-IN! Batwoman now has the help of her sister, Beth, who is currently disguised as Red Alice to hit the underground network of villains in order to trace where the Anti-Oracle is. The only problem is, all of this is too familiar for Beth…and as old habits die hard, so might this be for Beth in keeping Red Alice at bay. Azrael story: Dead criminals are walking the streets of Gotham City, and Azrael's faith is shaken. Is the rapture truly upon us, and will this avenging angel be called home? Or is there a more sinister and human force at work, and what warrior has been stalking Jean-Paul Valley without him noticing? Threats to Azrael's body and soul are here, and he'll need more than a flaming sword to stop them. Tweedledee and Tweedledum story: After their last job with the Mad Hatter, Tweedledee and Tweedledum took their money and decided to live a quiet life…but a quiet life can be just as dangerous. Tweedledee has fallen ill, and Tweedledum will find out quickly that a pile of stolen money isn't enough to survive in Gotham City. Will his wickeder ways prevail and see him turn to a life of crime to save his cousin's life?

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 11/09/2021