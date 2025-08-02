Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: john byrne, X-Men Elsewhen
Two Coloured And Inked Pages Of John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen
Two Coloured And Inked Pages Of John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen
Article Summary
- Marvel is set to publish John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen, a fan-favorite project, as a three-volume series.
- Byrne's Elsewhen rewrites X-Men history, continuing from the Dark Phoenix Saga with bold new twists.
- Paul Willis, a longtime Byrne fan, had his inking contributions included in this official Marvel release.
- X-Men: Elsewhen features Byrne as both writer and artist, marking his monumental return to the franchise.
Bleeding Cool broke the news that Marvel would be publishing John Byrne's thirty-two issues of fanfic, starting with X-Men Elsewhen Vol 1, from the Marvel Arts graphic novel line from Abrams. Over the years, Byrne has offered his fans the chance to try inking his pages. And one of them included John Byrne Forum member Paul Willis, whose inking work will now be seen in this volume. And Willis has posted a couple of fully inked, coloured and letters pages to X in response to the news, saying "So grateful and excited to be a part of John Byrne's ELSEWHEN project! As a long time fan, it's an absolute honor to ink some of the chapters!" and "can't get over the excitement of being a part of John Byrne's X-Men ELSEWHEN project! Here's another sneak peek page Byrne (p), me (I), Len OGrady (c)". Thanks, Paul! Let's take a look…
X-Men: Elsewhen (Volume 1 of 3) (Marvel Arts) Hardcover – April 21, 2026 by John Byrne
Legendary comic book creator John Byrne returns to the title he first drew 50 years ago, Uncanny X-Men, with this one-of-a-kind new graphic novel series, X-Men: Elsewhen. This three-volume graphic novel series picks up the story from Byrne's original run, taking the characters in new and unexpected directions
In Volume 1 of X-Men: Elsewhen, the Dark Phoenix Saga is over and Phoenix is . . . alive?! Diverging from the epic finale of the original storyline from 1984, X-Men: Elsewhen presents a universe where Jean Grey's powers and intellect have been greatly reduced, and from there, everything you thought you know about the X-Men is forever changed. John Byrne's monumental return to the X-Men heads in entirely new and surprising directions, as the X-Men head back to the Savage Land, face their climactic adventure with the Sentinels, and contend with special guest–stars such as the Avengers and the Fantastic Four along the way.
X-Men: Elsewhen is a three-volume graphic novel series in the Marvel Arts line that sees the return of acclaimed X-Men artist Byrne decades after his last work on the series. Byrne has written and penciled every page and inked multiple chapters, all of which pick up the story from where his first go–round ended, taking this beloved lineup of characters—and his fans—in exciting new directions.