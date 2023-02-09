Two Comic Book Stores Close, But Six Comic Stores Open Two comic book stores have closed or are closing right now. But also six comic stores are opening. Dio you know of any more?

Bleeding Cool regularly reports on the opening and closure of comic book stores around the world. Reasons for closure are often varied, though usually relate to the local economy – which also may inspire others to open. You can check other comic stores opening and closing, as well as other related matters, with the Comic Shop tag on Bleeding Cool.

The Perky Nerd of Burbank, California, has announced that it is to close its store, with owner Tiffany posting the news "The Perky Nerd will be closing the brick and mortar at the end of february and continuing our online store with a focus on expanding our online community. To keep your nerding perky, please follow us on instagram for live claim shows, makeup tutorials, monthly challenges and more. These past 7 years have been incredible with so many events, guests, signings, pop ups and making friends with all of you. From an eisner nomination to being named the best comic book shop in burbank last year. A big thank you to everyone that supported us every step of the way. This isn't the end, this is the beginning of something new. A farewell party to our perky space will be Feb 26th so mark your calendars to stop by. More details to come. Storewide sales start this weekend with inventory, fixtures, art, etc., available to buy. Stay perky, my nerds!" The Perky Nerd is at 1606 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank.

Bazinga Comics, of San Antonio, Texas appears to have closed up without a word. Leaving some who had books registered for pressing at the store wondering if they can get them back. They were at 2941 Thousand Oaks Dr, Ste 101 San Antonio, Texas. This is how they used to look…

But those are just two closing. A quick look on Facebook reveals six new comic book stores opening.

Steve's Comics And Collectibles of Bridgewater, Massachusetts from husband and wife team Steve and Heather DeMita, will be opening at the Bridgewater Center at 42 Central Square in the first week of March. Heather posted on Facebook, saying "we cannot thank you guys enough for the outpouring of well wishes , we are truly blown away and so excited that we are lucky enough to start our store in this amazing community. From our family to yours Thank you thank you thank you."

Comic Cove in Sacramento, California, previously an online-only retailer, has just held a soft opening for their bricks and mortar store last weekend, with a Grand opening to come. You can find them at 3667 Recycle Road, #11, Rancho Cordova, California.

Brown's Corner of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, owned by Toby Brown, who has been selling comics and collectables at local shows, just opened up. Mayor Brian Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson cut the ribbon at a grand opening, Brown's Corner can be found at 500 Main St. in Point Pleasant.

Toy Nexus of Darien, Wisconsin, is a new collectables store that just opened with a comic store inside it, Infinite Comics. Toy Nexus can be found at 18 Beloit Street, Darien, Wisconsin.

Top of the World Art and Collectibles of Alabaster, Alabama just held their Grand Opening, owned by engaged couple Melissa Taylor and David Gardner. The store was opened by comic book creator William Russell with an exclusive store cover by Russell for Cult of Dracula #1. Top of the World Art and Collectibles can be found at 1123 1st Street North, Suite F, Alabaster, Alabama.

Kushti Comics of Basingstoke, Hampshire, England has just opened in Festival Place, a shopping centre, opposite Savers and Sports Direct, and is owned by longtime collector Daniel Grey.

If you know of any comic book stores opening or closing, feel free to contact me at richjohnston@gmail.com. We do like to keep an eye out.