Image Comics' Full February 2021 Solicitations – And Two Moons

Image Comics launches Radiant Black, Stray Dogs, Two Moons, Deep Beyond, reprints the first appearance of Savage Dragon, with Graphic Fantasy #1 and #2, brings back Aria and ends both Rat Queens and Seven To Eternity in their February 2021 solicitations. And the Spawn Chain Gang gets detailed too…





RADIANT BLACK #1

WRITER: KYLE HIGGINS

ARTIST: MARCELO COSTA

COVER A: MICHAEL CHO

COVER B: EDUARDO FERIGATO AND MARCELO COSTA

COVER C: BLANK

COVER D (1:10): MARCELO COSTA

COVER E (1:25): DAVID FINCH, JIMMY REYES & MARCELO COSTA

FEBRUARY 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

For fans of INVINCIBLE and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comes a brand-new ONGOING SERIES from acclaimed writer KYLE HIGGINS (Ultraman, C.O.W.L.) and artist MARCELO COSTA that reinvents superheroes for a new generation!

Nathan Burnett has just turned thirty, and things aren't great: He's working (and failing) at two jobs, his credit card debt is piling up, and his only move…is moving back home with his parents.

But when Nathan discovers and unlocks the ethereal, cosmic RADIANT, he's given the power to radically change his fortunes!

There's just one problem: The powers don't belong to him. And the COSMIC BEINGS who created them want them back…by any means necessary.

STRAY DOGS #1

WRITER: TONY FLEECS

ARTIST: TRISH FORSTNER

COVER A: TRISH FORSTNER & TONY FLEECS

COVER B (HORROR MOVIE VARIANT): TRISH FORSTNER & TONY FLEECS

COVER C: BLANK

FEBRUARY 17 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Lady and the Tramp meets Silence of the Lambs

It's scary being the new dog.

Sophie can't remember what happened. She doesn't know how she ended up in this house. She doesn't recognize any of these other dogs. She knows something terrible happened, but she just…can't…recall…WAIT! Where's her lady?

A five-issue Don Bluth-style suspense thriller by My Little Pony comic artists TONY FLEECS and TRISH FORSTNER, STRAY DOGS is Lady and the Tramp meets Silence of the Lambs.

"My favorite thing about comics is when someone shows you something you didn't know you needed. The Secret Life of Pets meets Seven? Yes, please!! Welcome to STRAY DOGS. I was blown away!"—BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS



DEEP BEYOND #1 (of 12)

WRITERS: MIRKA ANDOLFO, DAVID GOY

ARTIST: ANDREA BROCCARDO

COVER A: ANDREA BROCCARDO

COVER B: MIRKA ANDOLFO

COVER C: KIM JUNG GI

COVER D: PEACH MOMOKO

COVER E: GREG TOCCHINI

COVER F: MARCO CHECCHETTO

COVER G: STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

COFER H: BLANK

FEBRUARY 3 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

In an underpopulated future Earth, devastated by the dire consequences of the millennium bug, the survival of mankind—and, maybe, of the planet itself—is handled by a small number of people. Talented scientists who, despite the adverse situation and the stupid feuds that continue to divide the small number of people still alive, try to understand and study what is hidden in the depths of the abyss. Something mysterious and dangerous, which could eventually cause an even worse and more destructive catastrophe!

The 100 meets LOW, with a hint of Death Stranding in the brand-new sci-fi thriller series from acclaimed creator MIRKA ANDOLFO (UNNATURAL, MERCY), teaming up with writer DAVID GOY and rising-star artist ANDREA BROCCARDO (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Empyre: X-Men) and colorist BARBARA NOSENZO (The Ballad of Halo Jones).





TWO MOONS #1

WRITER: JOHN ARCUDI

ARTIST / COVER A: VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

COVER B: GERARDO ZAFFINO

COVER C: BLANK

FEBRUARY 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

RUMBLE and B.P.R.D. writer JOHN ARCUDI is back at Image with rising star VALERIO GIANGIORDANO for an all-new ONGOING HORROR SERIES! This issue starts the long journey of a young Pawnee man named Virgil Morris—aka Two Moons—fighting for the Union during the Civil War. When he is suddenly confronted with his shamanic roots, he discovers horrors far worse than combat as the ghosts of his past reveal the monstrous evil around him!



ARIA: HEAVENLY CREATURES (ONE-SHOT)

WRITER: BRIAN HOLGUIN & BRIAN HABERLIN

ARTIST / COVER A: JAY ANACLETO & BRIAN HABERLIN

COVER B: JOE QUESADA & DANNY MIKI

COVER C: J.G. JONES

COVER D: DREW

FEBRUARY 17 / 56 PAGES / FC / M / $6.99

Lady Kildare, expatriate princess of Faerie, is living a life of aristocratic decadence among Victorian London's social elite. One night, while slumming among the city's notorious underbelly, Kildare and her companions come across an illicit underground sideshow boasting "Creation's Most Wondrous and Perverse Curiosities." The centerpiece of this bizarre menagerie? A genuine angel held in captivity! This sets the stage for an unlikely alliance and the beginning of an unforgettable tale of mystery, adventure, and retribution.

PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED IN 2000 UNDER A DIFFERENT TITLE.

GRAPHIC FANTASY #1 (FACSIMILE EDITION)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: ERIK LARSEN

FEBRUARY 3 / 72 PAGES / BW / M / $9.99

"REVENGE!"

One of the most valuable and hardest to find SAVAGE DRAGON comics of all time is the 1982 fanzine GRAPHIC FANTASY where "the Dragon" made his first appearance. This book is long out of print and highly sought after and completely unobtainable for most collectors—until now. This deluxe version reprints this rare book in glorious full color with faux-newsprint effects. #1 introduces Paul Dragon and a host of then-new characters.

GENRE: Superheroes

GRAPHIC FANTASY #2 (FACSIMILE EDITION)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: ERIK LARSEN

FEBRUARY 3 / 32 PAGES / BW / M / $5.99

"POSSESSED!"

One of the most valuable and hardest to find SAVAGE DRAGON comics of all time is the 1982 fanzine GRAPHIC FANTASY where "the Dragon" made his first appearance. This book is long out of print and highly sought after and completely unobtainable for most collectors—until now. This deluxe version reprints this rare book in glorious full color with faux-newsprint effects. #2 continues Paul Dragon's early adventures.

GENRE: Superheroes

RAT QUEENS #25

WRITER: RYAN FERRIER

ARTISTS: MORITAT & CASEY SILVER

COVER A: ROC UPCHURCH

COVER B: Collage (OWEN GIENI, MORITAT, PRISCILLA PETRAITES, STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ & ROC UPCHURCH)

FEBRUARY 3 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES FINALE

Trapped and powerless in a mysterious dimension outside of time and space, the Rat Queens finally come face to face with the force that has wreaked utter havoc on their realm: The Void. Herald of anarchy, or gatekeeper of freedom? Answers abound in the thrilling conclusion to The God Dilemma.

NEW IMAGE FIRSTS!

What can you get for a dollar? Try out the hottest Image Comics series on the shelf with IMAGE FIRSTS—low-priced $1 editions of popular #1 issues. Perfect for readers interested in sampling a variety of new series without feeling the effects on their wallet. Like what you read? Add the series to your pull-list and jump on board for the rest of the ride.

NEW TO THE PROGRAM:

ASCENDER #1

BITTER ROOT #1

DIE #1

GIDEON FALLS #1

JUPITER'S LEGACY #1

KILLADELPHIA #1

MERCY #1

THE OLD GUARD #1

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #1

BACK IN PRINT:

SPAWN #1

MONSTRESS #1

PAPER GIRLS #1

ALSO AVAILABLE:

INVINCIBLE #1

OBLIVION SONG #1

SAGA #1

SNOTGIRL #1

DEADLY CLASS #1

ICE CREAM MAN #1



WRITE IT IN BLOOD TP OGN

WRITER: RORY McCONVILLE

ARTISTS: JOE PALMER & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER: DECLAN SHALVEY

FEBRUARY 24 / 128 pages / FC / M / $14.99

On the eve of their retirement, two hitmen—Cosmo and Arthur Pryce—drive through the Texas countryside with the infamous Little Harkness in the trunk of their car. The brothers are meant to deliver Harkness to their boss, but matters become complicated when Arthur's recklessness jeopardises Cosmo's retirement plans and puts a target on their backs.

A tragicomic crime tale of family loyalty and broken dreams from RORY McCONVILLE (Judge Dredd) and JOE PALMER (2000 AD).

"A crime drama that plays out on the character level…an intriguing web of connections and mismatched personalities, complete with beautifully stark storytelling from PALMER, O'HALLORAN and OTSMANE-ELHAOU."—Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk, Guardians of the Galaxy)

"A great-looking Fargo-esque tale of Hitmen… RORY McCONVILLE's a crime voice to watch."—Rob Williams (Old Haunts, Suicide Squad)

DEATH OR GLORY PRESTIGE EDITION HC

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTIST / COVER: BENGAL

MAY 26 / 320 PAGES / FC / M / $39.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Meet Glory: a young woman raised off the grid in a convoy of truckers, the last men and women fighting for true freedom on the American open road. Now, in order to save her father's life, Glory has three days to pull off four dangerous cross-country heists with mob killers, crooked cops, and a psycho ex-husband all out to bring her in—or die trying. Time, fuel, and hope may be in short supply, but no one outruns Glory! This oversized prestige hardcover collects the complete runaway smash hit from New York Times bestselling author RICK REMENDER and legendary French artist, BENGAL!

"…Nothing but blood-pumping action for nearly a dozen issues"—ComicBook.com

"RICK REMENDER and BENGAL have knocked it out of the park, and I can't recommend this comic enough"—Bleeding Cool

Collects DEATH OR GLORY #1-11

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, VOL. 1: THE END OF THE WORLD TP

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ARTIST / COVER: MARTIN SIMMONDS

FEBRUARY 24 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $9.99

SPECIAL LOW INTRODUCTORY PRICE OF $9.99!

COLE TURNER has studied conspiracy theories all his life, but he isn't prepared for what happens when he discovers that all of them are true, from the JFK Assassination to Flat Earth Theory and Reptilian Shapeshifters. One organization has been covering them up for generations. What is the deep, dark secret behind the Department of Truth?

From bestselling writer JAMES TYNION IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) and breakout artist MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy)!

Collects THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #1-5

Select praise:

"Genuinely one of the best comics you'll read this year. Do not miss it."—Scott Snyder

"A story for our zeitgeist. SIMMONDS' art invokes Bill Sienkiewicz."—Entertainment Weekly

"A wonderfully dizzy mixture of Men in Black, John Carpenter, Stephen King, The Matrix, and 1970s conspiracy thrillers."—Forbes

"It is FANTASTIC. Can't wait to read the whole series!"—Patton Oswalt

"A new conspiracy thriller comic that should appeal to anyone with a fondness for The X-Files."—IGN

"The hype on this is real."—Brian Michael Bendis

"Hickmanian conspiracy games, Burroughsian crime, Sienkiewiczian style. The Truth: you want it." —Kieron Gillen

SCENE OF THE CRIME TP

WRITER: ED BRUBAKER

ARTISTS / COVER: MICHAEL LARK & SEAN PHILLIPS

FEBRUARY 17 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Back in print as a first-ever trade paperback comes a lost crime noir masterpiece. Long out of print, SCENE OF THE CRIME was the first time ED BRUBAKER and MICHAEL LARK worked together―before their acclaimed runs on Daredevil and Gotham Central―and was inked by SEAN PHILLIPS, who also designed this edition.

This is where it all began, with a hard-hitting mystery story set in a modern-day Chinatown that garnered nominations for Best Miniseries and Best Writer in the 2000 Eisner Awards. Also included in this new collection are behind-the-scenes art and stories, a new foreword by BRUBAKER, and many other extras.

SPAWN COMPENDIUM, VOL. 1 TP (NEW EDITION)

WRITER: TODD McFARLANE

ARTISTS: TODD McFARLANE, GREG CAPULLO & MORE

COVER: TODD McFARLANE

FEBRUARY 24 / 1136 PAGES / FC / M / $59.99

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FULL COLOR!

TODD McFARLANE unleashed his signature creation, SPAWN, in 1992. In doing so, he created the most successful independent comic book in history. Add in collaborations with industry giants ALAN MOORE, FRANK MILLER, TONY DANIEL, and GRANT MORRISON, and SPAWN's future as a

legend was sealed.

Collected now in full color, McFARLANE's hyper-detailed artwork comes to life like never before. Relive all the excitement of everyone's favorite anti-hero with this new collection.

Collects SPAWN #1-50

PRINCE OF CATS OGN TP

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: RONALD WIMBERLY

FEBRUARY 3 / 152 PAGES / FC / M / $17.99

TRIM SIZE: 9.375" x 12.25"

BACK IN STOCK

RONALD WIMBERLY's critically acclaimed first work is back in stock with a new printing!

PRINCE OF CATS is the B side to Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, played at an '80s block party in a New York where underground sword dueling blossomed alongside hip-hop, punk, disco, and no wave. It's a deconstruction of Romeo and Juliet's romantic metanarrative focusing on the minor players, with Tybalt at the center.

REDNECK, VOL. 5: TALL TALES TP

WRITER: DONNY CATES

ARTISTS / COVER: LISANDRO ESTHERREN & DEE CUNNIFFE

FEBRUARY 24 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

The Bowmans are vampires who have quietly run the local barbecue joint in their small town for years, living off cow's blood. Their peaceful coexistence ends as generations of hate, fear, and bad blood bubble to the surface—making it impossible to separate man from monster! By superstar writer DONNY CATES (Venom, CROSSOVER) and artist LISANDRO ESTHERREN.

Who is Demus, the first vampire? How did the Human-Vampire War begin? And just where in the hell did these vampires come from anyway?! Join us for TALL TALES to find out!

Collects REDNECK #25-30

THE WICKED + THE DIVINE, VOL. 8: OLD IS THE NEW NEW TP (NEW PRINTING)

WRITER: KIERON GILLEN

ARTIST: STEPHANIE HANS, ANDRÉ ARAÚJO, MATT WILSON, KRIS ANKA, JEN BARTEL, RACHEL STOTT, TAMRA BONVILLAIN, CHYNNA CLUGSTON FLORES, EMMA VIECELI, CARLA SPEED McNEIL, AUD KOCH, RYAN KELLY & MORE!

COVER: JAMIE McKELVIE & MATT WILSON

FEBRUARY 3 / 232 PAGES / FC / M / $17.99

BACK IN PRINT!

Modernist poets, Godly Romantics, what really happened during the fall of Rome, and the Lucifer who was a medieval nun… Also includes the delights of the WicDiv Christmas Annual and the Comedy Special.

Collects all six of THE WICKED + THE DIVINE's essential Specials—including the CHRISTMAS ANNUAL and THE FUNNIES!

THE COMPLETE WITCHBLADE, VOL. 2 TP

WRITERS: DAVID WOHL, PAUL JENKINS, CHRISTINA Z & MORE

ARTISTS: MICHAEL TURNER, RANDY GREEN, KEU CHA, BRIAN CHING, BILLY TAN, DAVID FINCH, CLARENCE LANSING & MORE

MARCH 31 / 696 PAGES / FC / M / $29.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

The saga continues, celebrating the 25th anniversary of WITCHBLADE! In this second absolute collection of the bestselling original series, New York cop Sara Pezzini falls further down the supernatural rabbit hole of ancient artifacts, illuminati industrialists, and all manner of occult outlaws. But while the mysterious power of the Witchblade has chosen Sara as its bearer, she's less convinced of her qualifications. When an opportunity to surrender the gauntlet and live a normal life presents itself, she just might take it! Plus, witness the birth of the shared Top Cow Universe, as THE DARKNESS makes its first crossover appearance.

Collects WITCHBLADE #20-36, TALES OF THE WITCHBLADE #4-8, WITCHBLADE INFINITY one-shot, WITCHBLADE/DARKNESS #1, DARKNESS/WITCHBLADE #1, and DARKNESS #28

ASCENDER #16

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER: DUSTIN NGUYEN

FEBRUARY 17 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"STAR SEED," Part Two

Startling secrets are unveiled as Andy, Effie, and their allies fight to make it off Sampson alive. Meanwhile, Mother's forces narrow their sights.

BIRTHRIGHT #46

WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ARTISTS / COVER: ANDREI BRESSAN & ADRIANO LUCAS

FEBRUARY 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

When he was a child, Mikey Rhodes disappeared. Lost in the land of Terrenos, he grew into a warrior of legend and waged war against the God King Lore—a war that even ravaged Earth. Now, that war is over, and Mikey is victorious. But no victory is without sacrifice…

Since 2014, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and ANDREI BRESSAN's fantasy epic BIRTHRIGHT has enthralled readers, and now it is time for the Rhodes family to embark on one last thrilling adventure.

BLISS #5

WRITER: SEAN LEWIS

ARTIST / COVER: CAITLIN YARSKY

FEBRUARY 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

SEAN LEWIS (DC Future State's Superman of Metropolis) and rock star artist CAITLIN YARSKY return with the final arc of their critically lauded series. Benton has come face to face with Lethe on her home turf where memories are weapons. As Benton is literally tortured by the past, his son travels with the god Hera through the swamps of Feral City looking for the secret that could bring Lethe down.

COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #5 (of 12)

WRITER: STEVE ORLANDO

ARTIST: DAVIDE TINTO

COVER A: DAVIDE TINTO

COVER B: JOYCE CHIN

COVER C: DAVID TALASKI

COVER D: TREVOR VON EEDEN

FEBRUARY 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $ 3.99

NEW STORY ARC

Can Frontier save the Crisis Command after a secret from her past shatters their trust? As her team struggles to find meaning, vicious attacks mount from new enemies with empathy dead. Act Two of the event that births a universe kicks off as Frontier faces Thunder Woman, electric inspiration itself!

CROSSOVER #4

WRITER: DONNY CATES

ARTISTS / COVER: GEOFF SHAW, DEE CUNNIFFE & JOHN J. HILL

FEBRUARY 24 / 36 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Four

Hey kids, time for a field trip! Journey to the strange land of magical Colorado as our intrepid team of heroes searches for a way to shatter the dome and expose the truth behind THE EVENT!! Also: Man, how about that last issue, right? Crazy.

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #6

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ARTIST / COVER B: ELSA CHARRETIER

COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

FEBRUARY 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Acclaimed artist ELSA CHARRETIER (NOVEMBER) joins JAMES TYNION IV (Batman) and THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH to uncover the deep tangled roots of the Department of Truth—roots that stretch as far back as the Middle Ages. What is the Inquisition? Who are the Illuminati? And what is the truth behind the Phantom Time Hypothesis?

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #8

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST / COVER: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATT WILSON

FEBRUARY 3 / 28 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

Who or WHAT is the Serpent's Omen?

HAHA #2 (of 6)

WRITER: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ARTIST / COVER A: ZOE THOROGOOD

COVER B: MARTIN SIMMONDS

FEBRUARY 17 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"RUDOLPH ON THE ROAD TO FUNVILLE"

Every boy and girl needs a momma, like a puppy needs a bowl.

The funny-sad clown series for a funny-sad clown world continues with a mother-daughter road trip illustrated by ZOE THOROGOOD (The Impending Blindness of Billie Scott).

HOME SICK PILOTS #3

WRITER: DAN WATTERS

ARTIST / COVER: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

FEBRUARY 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The rest of the Home Sick Pilots continue their search for Ami through the Old James House. But the house doesn't want them to find her…and is now full of very angry restless spirits. Will they live to cover Blitzkrieg Bop another day?

ICE CREAM MAN #24

WRITER: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ARTISTS / COVER A: MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER B:

FEBRUARY 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"TELETHON"

We'll be up all night, trying to raise $3.99 to save this guy's life.

INKBLOT #6

WRITERS / ARTISTS / COVER: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

FEBRUARY 3 / 24 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

Desperate to capture, contain, and study the cat, the Seeker builds a magical prison to begin her experiments. The cat unravels the fabric of reality anyway.

KICK-ASS VS. HIT-GIRL #4

WRITER: STEVE NILES

ARTIST: MARCELO FRUSIN

COVERS A & B (BW): JOHN ROMITA JR.

FEBRUARY 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Assassins sent to slaughter Kick-Ass get more than they bargained for when they come face to face with a bloodthirsty twelve-year-old vigilante. With a death squad AND Hit-Girl on her back, Patience has nowhere to turn. At home, her secret life is beginning to unravel.

MONSTRESS #32

WRITER: MARJORIE LIU

ARTIST / COVER: SANA TAKEDA

FEBRUARY 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Political intrigue continues as Maika is drawn deeper into the mysteries of the Dusk and Dawn Courts.

NAILBITER RETURNS #10

WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ARTISTS / COVER: MIKE HENDERSON & ADAM GUZOWSKI

FEBRUARY 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Can the Nailbiter let go of any chance he has of happiness and kill his family if it means saving a whole city from turning into a monster like him? Witness the horror as NAILBITER RETURNS races to its shocking conclusion!

GENRE: Horror, Crime & Mystery

NOMEN OMEN #12 (of 15)

WRITER: MARCO B. BUCCI

ARTIST: JACOPO CAMAGNI

COVER A: JACOPO CAMAGNI

COVER B: BALDEMAR RIVAS

FEBRUARY 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"AS THE WORLD FALLS DOWN," Part Two

is no more! █████ and ███████ are dead! Plus, a radical change of lifestyle for two supporting characters, a shocking revelation about a fan-favorite one, and an eye-watering farewell. Yeah, this issue is pretty packed, and you don't want to miss it.

POST AMERICANA #3

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: STEVE SKROCE

FEBRUARY 3 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Carolyn and Mike escaped their cannibal nightmare and have taken refuge with friends. Here, we learn more about Carolyn's past and the secret history of the president, the Bubble, and what happened the day the world ended.

RAIN LIKE HAMMERS #2 (of 5)

WRITER / ARTIST: BRANDON GRAHAM

FEBRUARY 24 / 48 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

Infamous criminal Brik Blok makes a desperate crash landing on the artificial palace-world of Skycradle, where he transfers his mind into the body of a vat-grown butler to remain undetected. In his new butler body, he sets off to save El, a young woman who has unknowingly entered a deadly competition for immortality.

SAVAGE DRAGON #257

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: ERIK LARSEN

COVER B (RETRO '70S TRADE DRESS): ERIK LARSEN

FEBRUARY 17 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE DRAGON AND THE THUNDER GOD!"

The Norse Thunder God Thor returns to exact revenge on Savage Dragon and his unholy offspring.

THE SCUMBAG #5

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS WES CRAIG & MORENO DINISO

COVER A: NIC KLEIN

COVER B (1:10): DAVI GO

FEBRUARY 17 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

"JAZZ APPLE ARMAGEDDON," Conclusion

Ernie discovers that the world is full of bad people doing bad things, but can he ditch a lifelong apolitical lifestyle and help the good guys win, or will he continue to be an apathetic, self-serving scumbag?

SEVEN TO ETERNITY #17

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTIST / COVER A: JEROME OPEÑA & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

COVER B (1:10): DUNCAN FEGREDO

COVER C (1:25): NIC KLEIN

FEBRUARY 10 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

SERIES FINALE

"SPRINGS OF ZHAL," Conclusion

A rule is ended.

SPAWN #315

WRITER: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: BJÖRN BARENDS

COVER B: TODD McFARLANE

COVER C: CARLO BARBERI

FEBRUARY 17 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

"CHAIN GANG," Part Two

A NEW TEAM…THE CHAIN GANG! BUT WILL THEY LAST?

She-Spawn.

Gunslinger Spawn.

Medieval Spawn.

The Reaper.

STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PÉREZ #6

WRITER: CHIP ZDARSKY

ARTIST: RAMON K. PÉREZ & MIKE SPICER

COVER: RAMON K. PÉREZ

FEBRUARY 17 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

The first arc of Skybound's newest hit horror series ends here! After last issue's explosive cliffhanger, everyone's least favorite officer, Ted, takes the law into his own hands…

TARTARUS #10

WRITER: JOHNNIE CHRISTMAS

ARTIST / COVER: ANDREW KRAHNKE

FEBRUARY 17 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

"THREADING THE INFINITE"

Surka and Hisa must achieve the impossible, getting along, to perform a literal miracle: a return to Tartarus. Don't miss this unforgettable second arc finale!

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #8

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

FEBRUARY 3 / 32 PAGES / FULL COLOR / M / $3.99

Rick and company's search for shelter leads them to Wiltshire Estates, but not everything within this idyllic gated community is what it seems. This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #9

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

FEBRUARY 17 / 32 PAGES / FULL COLOR / M / $3.99

With a roof over their heads and food in their bellies, Rick and crew seem to have finally gotten the opportunity to relax in this apocalyptic zombie hellhole they call home. But now that their guard is down, disaster strikes, and Rick finds himself in a position no father should ever be.