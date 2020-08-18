Two More Off The Marvel MIA List – Widowmakers and Taskmaster

Marvel Comics has confirmed that Widowmakers: Red Guardian And Yelena Belova #1 and Taskmaster #1 launch comic books, previously solicited to be published before the shutdown happened (and when the Black Widow movie was scheduled early in the year) have been rescheduled to be published in November, alongside the planned release of the movie.

Writer Devin Grayson, one of the creators of Yelena Belova — the Red Room recruit who once nearly killed Natasha Romanoff — returns with a brand–new story drawn by rising star Michele Bandini in WIDOWMAKERS: RED GUARDIAN AND YELENA BELOVA. Yelena has spent years trying to figure out who she is. Once she thought the Black Widow mantle was her destiny, but fate had other plans. Now the past is catching up with her — and with Alexi Shostakov, a.k.a. the Red Guardian! Alexi has worn many titles, including husband to Natasha, but while the Widow played her avenging games, the Red Guardian waited in the shadows. Now a new day is dawning — and this time, no one will stand in his way. Meanwhile, the world believes Taskmaster murdered Maria Hill! Now the greatest spies in the Marvel Universe are on the hunt and won't stop until Taskmaster is dead. Follow writer Jed Mackay (Black Cat) and artist Alessandro Vitti (Secret Warriors) in TASKMASTER, a globe–spanning adventure that will send ripples through every corner of Marvel's espionage community and beyond!

WIDOWMAKERS: RED GUARDIAN AND YELENA BELOVA #1

Written by DEVIN GRAYSON

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

TASKMASTER #1 (of 5)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by ALESSANDRO VITTI

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Here is the current Marvel Missing In Action list, for comics whose fate is yet to be determined.

Ghost Rider Annual #1

Darkhold Alpha

X-Men: Dawn Of X Saga

The Punisher Vs Barracuda

Children Of The Atom

Gwen Stacy

Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Bugle

Morbius

Black Panther

Nebula

Atlantis Attacks

Marvel

The Marvels

America Chavez: Made In The USA

How To Read Comics The Marvel Way

Dark Agnes

New Warriors

Union

Infinite Destinies Annuals: Iron Man, Thor, Avengers, Guardians

W.E.B. Of Spider-Man #1

Dark Ages

Non – Stop Spider-Man

– Silk