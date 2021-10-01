Tyler Boss Local Comic Shop Day 2021 Cover For Bendis' Joy Operations

At the Diamond Retailer Summit this past weekend, Dark Horse VP of Marketing Matt Parkinson talked more widely about the upcoming plans with Brian Bendis, now that he has brought his Jinxworld line of creator-owned comics to Dark Horse for their 35th year. As well as the backlist including Torso, Powers, Scarlet and more, and the announced new Joy Operations for November with Stephen Byrne, Matt lined up the other new Bendis comic books that Dark Horse will be publishing into 2022. We are promised new chapters of Pearl with Michael Gaydos, Cover with David Mack, Powers with Michael Avon Oeming and Taki Soma, (a previous announcement had said Murder Inc with Oeming and Soma instead) and also new unannounced projects by Bendis' collaborator on Checkmate, Alex Maleev, and with Jacob Edgar as well

While talking about Joy Operations with Stephen Byrne, Bendis stated "there's something in the book itself, the first issue that I was very excited to try, build a whole world around this narrative idea. And then everywhere we go, brand new stuff. The whole world is written around Stephen's pallette, Stephen's choices". Also expect to see previews and announcements of new Jinxworld Dark Horse projects, maybe the couple mentioned above, in the first issue of Joy Operations. And they will be a Local Comic Shop Day 2021 variant cover by Tyler Boss for Joy Operations (above)as well.

Local Comic Shop Day this year, from ComcisPRO, is on Wednesday, November 24th, with a number of items specifically ordered by participating bricks and mortar stores for that day. Stores do not need to register, although if they register they may get more exposure and potentially order additional items. Other LCSD titles and the store registration process will be announced very soon.