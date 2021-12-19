Tyler Page Sells Middle-Grade Graphic Novel Memoir, Husky Boy

Husky Boy is a new graphic novel by Tyler Page of Stylish Vittles: I Met A Girl. It's a memoir-inflected middle grade graphic novel in which Tyler, who is about to start seventh grade, has gained a lot of weight over the summer and starts being teased, even by his own friends. As Tyler navigates the already murky seventh grade waters, he also deals with body image issues, the pressure to "act like a man," and fraying friendship.

Calista Brill at First Second has acquired, Husky Boy and Alex Lu will also edit. The publication of Husky Boy is scheduled for 2024 and Tyler Page's agent Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management did the deal for world rights.

Tyler Page tweeted the news, saying "I've been sitting on this news since February so I'm very excited to officially announce my next book!! A very big thanks to my wonderful agent @BrittSiessand @CalistaBrill, @Waxenwing, and @01FirstSecond. I can't wait to see this out in the world!" He also has another graphic novel from First Second lined up for March 2022, Button Pusher.

A memoir-driven realistic graphic novel about Tyler, a child who is diagnosed with ADHD and has to discover for himself how to best manage it. Tyler's brain is different. Unlike his friends, he has a hard time paying attention in class. He acts out in goofy, over-the-top ways. Sometimes, he even does dangerous things―like cut up a bus seat with a pocketknife or hang out of an attic window. To the adults in his life, Tyler seems like a troublemaker. But he knows that he's not. Tyler is curious and creative. He's the best artist in his grade, and when he can focus, he gets great grades. He doesn't want to cause trouble, but sometimes he just feels like he can't control himself. In Button Pusher, cartoonist Tyler Page uses his own childhood experiences to explore what it means to grow up with ADHD. From diagnosis to treatment and beyond, Tyler's story is raw and enlightening, inviting you to see the world from a new perspective.