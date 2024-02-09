Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: general election, KJUdge Dredd, Rishi Sunak, Suela Braverman, v for vendetta

UK Government Ban V For Vendetta Masks At Protests And More

The UK Government set out a new series of police powers "to bring order to our streets, while protecting this country’s democratic values"

Article Summary UK Government unveils new police powers to regulate protests, ensuring "order on the streets".

Ban on flares, pyrotechnics, and climbing on war memorials introduced, with hefty fines and prison.

Specific face coverings, including V For Vendetta masks, prohibited to prevent identity concealment.

Law amendment clarifies protests cannot be used as a cover for disruptive acts, public nuisance or damage.

This week, the British Government have set out a new series of powers given to police over protests "to bring order to our streets, while protecting this country's democratic values." They list them thus;

Banning flares and other pyrotechnics Flares set off in crowded spaces – as they have been at recent protests – pose a danger to public safety. This behaviour must end. That's why we're making it illegal to possess flares, fireworks and any other pyrotechnics at protests, carrying a maximum fine of £1,000. Powers to stop climbing on war memorials

People across the country were shocked when protestors scaled war memorials, disrespecting those who have given their lives for our country. We must protect these monuments from vandalism, and protect the legacy of armed forces. That's why we're making it an offence to climb on war memorials, with a maximum penalty of three months in prison and a £1,000 fine. Banning face coverings to conceal identities

We are creating a new offence to stop people purposely concealing their identity at protests, in areas where the police believe offences might occur. This is an expansion of existing powers and will apply specifically at protests. It will give police the powers to arrest those who use face coverings to intimidate and threaten others while hiding their identity. It relies on an established test that police already apply when requiring people to remove face coverings; if they have a "reasonable belief" to believe it is being worn to conceal an identity. It is not a blanket ban on all face coverings. Preventing disruptive acts at protests

We are amending the law to make it clear that protests are not an excuse to commit disruptive acts. Our change to the law will prevent a minority of protestors who deliberately cause disruption, public nuisance or criminal damage, from using the excuse of protest to avoid prosecution.

Aside from what appears to be an extreme promotional campaign for a new Judge Dredd movie, Government social media used the V For Vendetta mask as an example of the kind of face covering not allowed. Evern thoiugh we have been encouraged to wear face masks to help reduce spread of infection, such face covering have been common since SARS was a thing, some religious practices include face coverings, and there is more cosplay around than ever before, both comic con related, hen night related or rugby match related. All of those could be defined as "areas where the police believe offences might occur." Because what always happens is that a law enacted to target one specific type of individual, in this case a political agitator causing damage but wanting to hide their identity, will be inevitably used by police to target someone who is inconvenient rather than actually causing damage. Dress up as Judge Dredd and you could end up in the cubes.

Equally, when I was a kid, I have climbed up war memorials. They usually have steps. My kids did the same, it can be hard to stop them in the city, own or village centre. At times of remembrance that may be considered disrespectful, but outside of that, it's generally considered fine. Now it could be considered for a fine, depending on what they define a protest as.

And that's before you get to the concept of preventing disruptive acts at protests. Protests themselve are, by design, disruptive acts, and a public nuisance. But part and parcel of free speech.

There is a General Election this year. Is there time between the popular rhetoric of these measures clearly aimed at pro-Palestinian marches that have taken place in London every Saturday, with a smidgen of Just Stop Oil, and the clear injustices that will occur that, as usual, wil see the mood of the general public switch? Especially since the most violent protests took place in response to those marches, and the rhetoric of former Home Secretary Suella Braverman...

And you Americans thought you were going to have a crazy Election year.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!