Ultimate Origin Boxes Come To Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon

Ultimate Origin Boxes Come To Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon by Chip Zdarsky and Luca Maresca in February 2026

Article Summary Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon launches in February 2026 as the lead-in to Marvel's Armageddon event.

Chip Zdarsky and Luca Maresca team up for a four-issue series featuring classic Weapon X super-soldier threats.

Ultimate Origin Boxes from Miles Morales: Spider-Man play a key role in the unfolding Armageddon storyline.

Wolverine faces a new corporation, PRIMEWARRIOR, with the return of the dangerous, upgraded villain Nuke.

Well, Chip Zdarsky did say he was working on some new stuff for Marvel. Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon by Chip Zdarsky and Luca Maresca, is a lead-in series to next summer's Armageddon event, alongside Will Of Doom and Captain America and those Ultimate Origin Boxes from Miles Morales: Spider-Man and arrives in February.

WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON #1 (OF 4)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by LUCA MARESCA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

Virgin Variant Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by SANFORD GREENE

Foil Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO

On Sale 2/18

ARMAGEDDON STRIKES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

When an old acquaintance drags Logan into the search for a new abducted mutant subject, the terrifying methods of the defunct Weapon X program are revealed to be alive and well. As Wolverine follows the scent of the feral Tyler – and the scent of his own trauma – he finds himself in a deadly race against a super-soldier-creating corporation called PRIMEWARRIOR…which has just hired a very familiar face: the fully armed and upgraded NUKE!

"Armageddon is coming. Teased last week, the game-changing event from superstar writer Chip Zdarsky will have a major impact on the future of the Marvel Universe, including a transformation of Earth's Mightiest Heroes the likes of which haven't been experienced since Avengers: Disassembled! Key buildup to the saga can found in Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti's current run of Captain America, recent developments in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion along with its aftermath in Miles Morales: Spider-Man, and WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON, a four-issue limited series launching in February. Written by Zdarsky and drawn by dynamic artist Luca Maresca (Superior Avengers), WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON marks the first chapter of the biggest story of the year. The pulse-pounding lead-in series sends Wolverine on a pivotal mission to track down the latest victim of a new superhuman experimentation program, only to discover a mysterious power at their disposal that could change everything…

"The Road to Armageddon starts with super soldiers, starts with the Weapon X program. And Wolverine is going to kick off the end of everything," Zdarsky explained. "For readers of Captain America, this is essential! For readers who want to know where the Marvel Universe is going, same. I'm pretty thrilled to get to tell this massive story, starting in Cap and really kicking it off here in WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON!"

"People often ask me who my favorite character is to draw, and my answer is always the same: Spider-Man and Wolverine," Maresca shared. "I love drawing Wolverine in action, capturing his expressions, but I also love drawing Logan and giving him all the nuances of his tormented soul. What makes it even better is working with Chip Zdarsky, who I got to know and love during his run on Daredevil with Marco Checchetto. I know this is a prelude to a much bigger story, Armageddon, which I think is going to be something extremely crazy and exciting," he continued. "It's really a dream come true, and I'm trying to do my best and live up to expectations. I hope you're as excited as I am!"

